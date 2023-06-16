CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Commerzbank AG Status Share Buyback as of June 16, 2023

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



16.06.2023 / 19:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 12/06/2023 968,179 9.9547 13/06/2023 993,373 10.0394 14/06/2023 1,008,842 10.1729 15/06/2023 890,068 10.1364 16/06/2023 876,629 10.1644

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since June 07, 2023 through, and including, June 16,2023 amounts to 7,945,630.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com).

In the period from June 12, 2023 to, and including, June 16,2023 Commerzbank AG has purchased a number of 4,737,091 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of June 06, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since June 07, 2023 through, and including, June 16,2023 amounts to 7,945,630.The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com).

16.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

