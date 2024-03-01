CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
March 01, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
01.03.2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST
In the period from February 26, 2024 to and including March 01, 2024 Commerzbank AG has purchased 6,940,180 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of January 09, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date
Number of shares
Average price (EUR)
26/02/2024
1,401,150
10.7039
27/02/2024
1,385,670
10.8248
28/02/2024
1,378,990
10.8775
29/02/2024
1,386,120
10.8213
01/03/2024
1,388,250
10.8049
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since January 10, 2024 through, and including, March 01,2024 amounts to 52,780,456.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).
Commerzbank AG is one of the leading German banking groups. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking and private banking (61%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, etc.), private banking, etc.;
- market and investment banking (32.2%): financial engineering, merger-acquisition consulting, stock operations, specialized and structured financing, capital market operations, etc.;
- other (6.8%): public works financing, specialized and structured financing, mortgage loans, etc.
At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 390.4 billion in current credits and EUR 296.2 billion in current deposits.