In the period from January 29, 2024 to, and including, February 02,2024 Commerzbank AG has purchased 7,029,685 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of January 09, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 29/01/2024 1,412,958 10.616 30/01/2024 1,407,400 10.6579 31/01/2024 1,396,972 10.7375 01/02/2024 1,407,020 10.6608 02/02/2024 1,405,335 10.6732

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG ( https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).

