Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: status share buyback as of 02 Feb. 2024

02.02.2024 / 18:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, February 02,2024

In the period from January 29, 2024 to, and including, February 02,2024 Commerzbank AG has purchased 7,029,685 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of January 09, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
DateNumber of shares Average price (EUR)
29/01/2024  1,412,958 10.616
30/01/2024  1,407,400 10.6579
31/01/2024  1,396,972 10.7375
01/02/2024  1,407,020 10.6608
02/02/2024  1,405,335 10.6732

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).
 

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
1829563  02.02.2024 CET/CEST

