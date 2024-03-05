EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: status share buyback as of 05 March 2024



05.03.2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 04/03/2024 1,397,300 10.7346 05/03/2024 1,376,564 10.7559

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since January 10, 2024 through, and including, March 05,2024 amounts to 55,554,320.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG ( https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).

