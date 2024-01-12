EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback 2024

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: status share buyback as of 12 Jan. 2024



12.01.2024 / 19:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from January 10, 2024 to, and including, January 12,2024 Commerzbank AG has purchased 3,912,956 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of January 09, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 10/01/2024 1,296,570 11.5689 11/01/2024 1,311,378 11.4342 12/01/2024 1,305,008 11.4942

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com).