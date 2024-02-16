EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: status share buyback as of 16 Feb. 2024

16.02.2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST
In the period from February 12, 2024 to and including February 16, 2024 Commerzbank AG has purchased 7,017,365 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of January 09, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
DateNumber of shares Average price (EUR)
12/02/2024  1,421,675 10.5509
13/02/2024  1,421,784 10.5490
14/02/2024  1,424,661 10.5288
15/02/2024  1,373,570 10.9204
16/02/2024  1,375,675 10.9037

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).
 

