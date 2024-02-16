EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: status share buyback as of 16 Feb. 2024



16.02.2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 12/02/2024 1,421,675 10.5509 13/02/2024 1,421,784 10.5490 14/02/2024 1,424,661 10.5288 15/02/2024 1,373,570 10.9204 16/02/2024 1,375,675 10.9037

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG ( https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).

