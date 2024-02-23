EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share BuyBack

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: status share buyback as of 23 Feb. 2024



23.02.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 19/02/2024 1,403,680 10.6861 20/02/2024 1,404,200 10.6822 21/02/2024 1,412,728 10.6178 22/02/2024 1,396,070 10.7443 23/02/2024 1,397,908 10.7301

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG ( https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).

