EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share BuyBack
In the period from February 19, 2024 to and including February 23, 2024 Commerzbank AG has purchased 7,014,586 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of January 09, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/share-buyback/ ).
