COMMERZBANK AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
November 08, 2023 at 07:35 am EST
Share
JP Morgan confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is still set at EUR 14.30.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.25 EUR
|-1.41%
|-1.31%
|+15.15%
|01:37pm
|COMMERZBANK AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|01:35pm
|COMMERZBANK AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|ZD
|COMMERZBANK AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|COMMERZBANK AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|ZD
|COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|Strong 'swing' at Commerzbank - targets not inspiring
|DP
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Tread Water With More Fed Speakers Eyed
|DJ
|Commerzbank on Overnight News
|MT
|Commerzbank aims to increase net profit to 3.4 billion euros by 2027
|DP
|COMMERZBANK AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|China Economic Data Fails To Support Crude Oil Prices, Commerzbank Says
|MT
|Commerzbank turns negative after high price gain
|DP
|Instant euro transfers soon throughout the EU
|DP
|COMMERZBANK AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle with Fed's Powell Due to Speak
|DJ
|Commerzbank Flags Higher Net Interest Income, Net Profit in FY23; Stock Climbs
|MT
|Commerzbank Plans EUR600 Million Share Buyback
|MT
|M&S impresses but ITV slumps on tepid ad revenue
|AN
|Commerzbank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Commerzbank Q3 net profit more than triples, beats expectations
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Track Lower as Investors Parse Fed Officials' Comments
|DJ
|Commerzbank with quarterly results and details of plans until 2027
|DP
|Commerzbank on Overnight News
|MT
|European Midday Briefing : Fed's Kashkari Dampens Rate Hopes
|DJ
|Lonza Group Unit to Issue CHF400 Million Bonds
|MT
|Euro zone yields rise after recent bond rally, periphery in focus
|RE
|Commerzbank Sees Plenty of Surprise Potential This Week From The Policy Meeting at Australia's Central Bank
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.87%
|13 778 M $
|+7.39%
|416 B $
|-14.98%
|223 B $
|-7.71%
|216 B $
|-0.61%
|149 B $
|-9.20%
|145 B $
|+18.32%
|144 B $
|-1.76%
|142 B $
|-8.39%
|136 B $
|-9.05%
|118 B $