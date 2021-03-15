Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMMERZBANK AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating

03/15/2021 | 06:37am GMT
Barclays is negative and recommends to sell the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 5.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 338 M 9 958 M 7 151 M
Net income 2020 -1 664 M -1 988 M -1 428 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 911 M 8 253 M 5 927 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 47 912
Free-Float 84,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,76 €
Last Close Price 5,52 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board & Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG4.79%8 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.89%476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.17%327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.32%206 067
