COMMERZBANK AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
Europe
North America
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P UK
DAX
CAC 40
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBp / RUB
GBP / SEK
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Commerzbank AG
CBK
DE000CBK1001
COMMERZBANK AG
(CBK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03/15 02:32:01 am
5.535
EUR
+0.31%
06:37a
COMMERZBANK AG
: Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
06:05a
MARKET CHATTER
: Ex-Commerzbank CEO's SPAC To Raise $495 Million Via Amsterdam IPO
MT
03/12
COMMODITIES
: WTI Crude Oil Edges Down on Dollar Strength as OPEC Boosts Demand Forecast
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
COMMERZBANK AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
03/15/2021 | 06:37am GMT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Barclays is negative and recommends to sell the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 5.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
06:37a
COMMERZBANK AG
: Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
06:05a
MARKET CHATTER
: Ex-Commerzbank CEO's SPAC To Raise $495 Million Via Amsterdam I..
MT
03/12
COMMODITIES
: WTI Crude Oil Edges Down on Dollar Strength as OPEC Boosts Demand ..
MT
03/12
COMMODITIES
: Oil Edges Down on Dollar Strength as OPEC Boosts Demand Forecast
MT
03/12
German yields rise with U.S. treasuries as ECB impact fades
RE
03/12
CURRENCIES
: Commerzbank Says Concerns About The Labor Market Tarnish The Positi..
MT
03/12
German bonds' ECB optimism fades, Treasury yields shoot higher
RE
03/11
COMMODITIES
: WTI Crude Oil Rises as US$1.9 Trillion U.S. Economic Relief Packag..
MT
03/11
COMMODITIES
: Gold Ends Steady Despite Weaker Dollar as Bond Yields Firm
MT
03/11
Eurostoxx 50
: European shares at fresh one-year peak after dovish ECB signal
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
GBP
Sales 2020
8 338 M
9 958 M
7 151 M
Net income 2020
-1 664 M
-1 988 M
-1 428 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-3,91x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
6 911 M
8 253 M
5 927 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
47 912
Free-Float
84,4%
More Financials
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
5,76 €
Last Close Price
5,52 €
Spread / Highest target
28,7%
Spread / Average Target
4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target
-25,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Manfred Knof
Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp
Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Vetter
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller
Chief Operating Officer
Sabine Schmittroth
Member-Supervisory Board & Group Head-Compliance
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG
4.79%
8 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
22.89%
476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
25.17%
327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
8.95%
286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
8.66%
208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
21.32%
206 067
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave