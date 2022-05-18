Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Commerzbank AG
  News
  Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 05:33:05 am EDT
6.899 EUR   +1.31%
04:59aCOMMERZBANK : Aims to Stay Independent After Report of Scrapped Talks With UniCredit
DJ
04:43aEuropean shares inch lower on inflation worries
RE
03:53aUnicredit shares shrug off Commerzbank merger talks report
RE
Summary 
Summary

Commerzbank: Aims to Stay Independent After Report of Scrapped Talks With UniCredit

05/18/2022 | 04:59am EDT
By Cristina Roca

Commerzbank AG's strategy aims to create the conditions for the bank to remain independent, the company said Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that the German lender and Italy's UniCredit SpA had been planning to discuss a potential merger earlier this year, but that the talks were shelved after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Commerzbank and UniCredit both declined to comment on the report.

Shares in the lenders were little affected. At 0827 GMT, UniCredit shares traded 0.2% lower, while Commerzbank shares were up 1.4%.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 0459ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 1.44% 6.902 Delayed Quote.1.81%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.27% 9.791 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 64.175 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 841 M 9 312 M 9 312 M
Net income 2022 931 M 980 M 980 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 8 529 M 8 983 M 8 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 38 706
Free-Float 84,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,81 €
Average target price 8,48 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
