  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 04:42:12 am EDT
6.101 EUR   -2.66%
04:29aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:27aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:27aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 04:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bettina
Last name(s): Orlopp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.288 EUR 100262.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.2880 EUR 100262.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74933  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350979&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
