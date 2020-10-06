Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 04:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.10.2020 / 10:44
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
EuroPacific Growth Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Sep 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.31 % 0.00 % 5.31 % 1252357634
Previous notification 4.82 % 0.00 % 4.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 66538492 0.00 % 5.31 %
Total 66538492 5.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
-Capital Research and Management Company 5.31 % % 5.31 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Oct 2020


06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139137  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
04:45aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
03:24aBrighter mood in world markets pushes up euro zone debt yields
RE
03:13aDEUTSCHE BANK CEO DOES NOT WANT TO B : Bloomberg TV
RE
10/05Copper falls despite reports of improvement in Trump's health
RE
10/05Euro zone yields rise as Trump, stimulus talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/01Oil's Recovery Set to Drag On Beyond Next Year -- Update
DJ
10/01Oil's Recovery Set to Drag On Beyond Next Year--Update
DJ
09/30EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank CEO to board: mergers not a focus now - sources
RE
09/30British house price boom to fizzle out next year - Reuters poll
RE
09/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 369 M 9 864 M 9 864 M
Net income 2020 -318 M -375 M -375 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 494 M 6 475 M 6 476 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 47 549
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,89 €
Last Close Price 4,39 €
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-20.48%6 475
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%301 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.33%240 148
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.10%213 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%163 175
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group