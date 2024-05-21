COMMERZBANK : Barclays remains negative, raises its target
Referring back to a first-quarter publication deemed decent, the broker believes that the Group is still focused on net interest income, and that 'the commission franchise may not be able to compensate for the fall in interest rates'.
