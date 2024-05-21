COMMERZBANK : Barclays remains negative, raises its target

May 21, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT Share

Barclays reaffirms its 'underweight' recommendation on Commerzbank, with a price target raised from 10.7 to 12 euros, citing a revised net profit forecast in line with consensus for 2024, but 5% and 6% below those for 2025 and 2026.



Referring back to a first-quarter publication deemed decent, the broker believes that the Group is still focused on net interest income, and that 'the commission franchise may not be able to compensate for the fall in interest rates'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.