COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation - CEO

01/02/2021 | 08:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is gaining in financial strength, putting Germany's largest lender in a position to play a leading role in European banking consolidation, CEO Christian Sewing was quoted on Sunday as saying.

"We continue to do better and therefore meet the criteria to sit at the table when it comes to a possible consolidation of the European banks - and not just as a junior partner," Sewing told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

Sewing, who is pursuing a long-term drive to boost earnings power at Deutsche after years of underperformance, has consistently said that his priority was to complete a turnaround by 2022.

Talks on an all-German banking merger with Commerzbank failed in 2019 and, with a stock market value of just 18 billion euros ($21.9 billion), Deutsche would be an affordable target for a more richly valued potential acquirer.

Sewing played up the bank's strategic importance for Europe's largest economy and top exporting nation, however, and said his restructuring drive was bearing fruit.

"It would be a mistake to rely on imports of financial services," said Sewing. "Every quarter in which we are successful makes us stronger."

Earnings and costs in its private and corporate business were absolutely on track, he added, and Deutsche's investment bank has outperformed expectations. ($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -0.27% 5.266 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.06% 8.949 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 326 M 10 169 M 10 169 M
Net income 2020 -276 M -337 M -337 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 595 M 8 056 M 8 055 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 47 912
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,14 €
Last Close Price 5,27 €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG0.00%8 056
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%387 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%262 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%262 205
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%191 884
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.95%167 918
