Commerzbank : Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2020 0 10/27/2020 | 06:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz Mortgage Pfandbriefe Art. 28 (1) No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Risk-adjusted Risk-adjusted Nominal Net present net present Nominal Net present net present Cover calculation mortgage Pfandbriefe value value value1 value value value1 Liabilities to be covered 20,408.9 21,821.2 20,688.2 17,293.8 18,854.4 19,946.6 of which Pfandbriefe outstanding 20,408.9 21,821.2 20,688.2 17,293.8 18,854.4 19,946.6 of which derivatives - - - - - - Cover assets 32,614.8 36,368.5 34,203.7 28,155.6 31,568.6 33,289.0 of which cover loans 31,620.8 35,204.3 33,108.3 27,560.1 30,897.6 32,588.8 of which cover assets Art. 19 (1) No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG 993.9 1,164.2 1,095.4 595.5 670.9 700.2 of which derivatives - - - - - - Risk-adjusted net present value after interest rate stress test 13,515.5 13,342.5 Loss from currency stress test - - Cover surplus 12,205.9 14,547.3 13,515.5 10,861.8 12,714.2 13,342.5 Risk-adjusted net present value including currency stress test. Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Mortgage Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of up to 6 months 812.9 24.3 over 6 months up to 12 months 630.5 612.8 over 12 months up to 18 months 1,147.0 810.7 over 18 months up to 2 years 2,622.0 630.5 over 2 years up to 3 years 2,308.0 1,769.0 over 3 years up to 4 years 2,888.5 2,308.0 over 4 years up to 5 years 2,341.0 2,888.5 over 5 years up to 10 years 6,248.0 6,839.0 over 10 years 1,411.0 1,411.0 Total 20,408.9 17,293.8 Cover assets mortgage Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of up to 6 months 836.3 818.7 over 6 months up to 12 months 1,133.4 1,287.6 over 12 months up to 18 months 1,010.8 863.5 over 18 months up to 2 years 1,411.9 1,155.5 over 2 years up to 3 years 3,352.2 2,474.4 over 3 years up to 4 years 3,840.7 3,235.1 over 4 years up to 5 years 3,639.0 3,480.5 over 5 years up to 10 years 15,184.6 13,283.7 over 10 years 2,205.8 1,556.8 Total 32,614.8 28,155.6 Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 2 Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5, 6 PfandBG 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Other cover assets | €m Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz Germany - - Total - - Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz Germany - - of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013 - - Total - - Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz Germany 490.0 425.0 Italy 344.9 0.0 Austria 69.0 84.0 Spain 90.0 - Czech Republic - 86.5 Total 993.9 595.5 Total 993.9 595.5 Art. 28 (2) no. 1 a PfandBG Size categories | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Up to €0.3m 24,304.9 21,381.2 over €0.3m up to €1m 5,558.4 4,682.3 over €1m up to €10m 1,079.7 943.3 over €10m 677.9 553.3 Total 31,620.8 27,560.1 Art. 28 (2) no. 1 b and c PfandBG Mortgage Pfandbriefe by country and type of use | €m Germany 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Commercial Residential Commercial Residential Flats - 8,602.4 - 7,239.5 Single family house - 18,680.0 - 16,467.5 Multi-dwellings - 3,545.3 - 3,189.9 Office buildings 454.1 - 409.7 - Retail buildings 187.9 - 200.7 - Industrial buildings 0.2 - 0.2 - Other commercially used real estate 150.8 - 52.5 - Unfinished new buildings - 0.1 - 0.0 not yet generating income Building sites - - - 0.0 Total 793.0 30,827.9 663.1 26,897.0 Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 3 Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG Foreign currency | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Net present value - - Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG Interest structure | % 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Share of fixed-income cover assets 98.7 99.0 Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe 89.7 99.4 Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG Limit breaches | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 13 (1) PfandBG - - Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 19 (1) PfandBG - - Art. 28 (1) no. 11 PfandBG Other structural data 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Average age of the loans weighted by value, in years (seasoning) 4.7 4.7 Average weighted loan-to-value ratio in % 52.6 52.6 Art. 28 (2) no. 2 PfandBG Payments in arrear Germany | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Total payments overdue by at least 90 days - - Total amount of interest in arrears - - Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least 5% of the receivable concerned - - Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 4 Public Pfandbriefe Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 PfandBG | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Risk-adjusted Risk-adjusted Nominal Net present net present Nominal Net present net present Cover calculation public Pfandbriefe value value value1 value value value1 Liabilities to be covered 11,436.4 13,984.2 13,278.4 7,775.1 10,511.3 9,785.5 of which Pfandbriefe outstanding 11,436.4 13,984.2 13,278.4 7,775.1 10,511.3 9,785.5 of which derivatives - - - - - - Cover assets 12,556.7 17,465.8 15,178.0 11,807.6 16,947.7 14,828.0 of which cover loans for export finance 2,149.3 2,272.6 2,205.4 1,903.4 2,028.2 1,970.1 of which cover assets Art. 20 (1) PfandBG 12,481.6 17,367.4 15,085.3 11,720.6 16,833.7 14,720.6 of which cover assets Art. 20 (2) PfandBG 75.2 98.4 92.7 87.0 113.9 107.4 of which derivatives - - - - - - Risk-adjusted net present value after interest rate stress test 2,461.3 5,484.8 Loss from currency stress test -561.6 -442.3 Cover surplus 1,120.4 3,481.6 1,899.7 4,032.5 6,436.4 5,042.5 Risk-adjusted net present value including currency stress test. Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Public Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of up to 6 months 246.9 617.2 over 6 months up to 12 months 82.0 442.0 over 12 months up to 18 months 206.9 244.5 over 18 months up to 2 years 228.0 82.0 over 2 years up to 3 years 3,247.7 1,383.3 over 3 years up to 4 years 1,572.8 396.3 over 4 years up to 5 years 2,522.7 682.8 over 5 years up to 10 years 1,462.3 1,848.6 over 10 years 1,867.0 2,078.4 Total 11,436.4 7,775.1 Cover assets public Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of up to 6 months 896.8 509.1 over 6 months up to 12 months 405.1 462.2 over 12 months up to 18 months 391.0 600.1 over 18 months up to 2 years 596.8 269.6 over 2 years up to 3 years 868.1 754.4 over 3 years up to 4 years 988.9 678.6 over 4 years up to 5 years 751.3 806.1 over 5 years up to 10 years 3,318.8 3,271.6 over 10 years 4,340.0 4,456.0 Total 12,556.7 11,807.6 Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 5 Art. 28 (1) no. 4 and 5 PfandBG Other cover assets | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz Germany - - Total - - Loans as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz Germany 75.2 87.0 of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013 - - Total 75.2 87.0 Total 75.2 87.0 Art. 28 (3) no.1 PfandBG Size categories | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 up to €10m 600.0 257.5 over €10m up to €100m 3,643.8 2,837.2 over €100m 8,237.8 8,625.9 Total 12,481.6 11,720.6 Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG Foreign currency | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Net present value in Australian dollars 8.5 - Net present value in Canadian dollars - - Net present value in Swiss francs 578.9 579.9 Net present value in British pounds 3,203.5 3,251.1 Net present value in US dollars 940.4 751.9 Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG Interest structure | % 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Share of fixed-income cover assets 72.3 69.6 Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe 44.5 79.9 Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG Limit breaches | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 20 (2) PfandBG - - Art. 28 (3) no. 3 PfandBG Payments in arrear | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Total payments overdue by at least 90 days - - Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least 5% of the receivable concerned - - Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 6 Art. 28 (3) no. 2 PfandBG 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Registered office of borrowers or guarantors | €m Total 12,481.6 11,720.6 of which borrowers have a registered office in Countries 896.5 1,027.9 Germany - - Greece 16.1 - Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man 39.1 121.9 Iceland 92.7 95.9 Italy 43.9 44.3 Canada 14.7 15.8 Austria 365.0 425.0 Portugal 100.0 100.0 Spain 225.0 225.0 Regional authorities 4,436.1 5,049.5 Germany 3,139.2 3,489.3 France including Monaco 30.2 36.1 Italy 258.4 490.6 Japan 42.0 42.0 Canada 17.8 45.7 Switzerland 703.4 700.7 Spain 245.1 245.1 Local authorities 4,288.9 2,554.4 Germany 1,918.8 10.4 Estonia 2.8 4.1 Finland 70.4 75.3 France including Monaco 15.7 18.6 Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man 1,559.5 1,529.2 Italy 334.5 475.5 Switzerland 94.2 104.2 USA 292.9 337.0 Other borrowers with a registered office in 231.8 602.7 Germany 195.0 195.0 France including Monaco - 368.1 USA 36.8 39.6 Total 9,853.3 9,234.4 of which guarantors have a registered office in Countries 2,149.3 1,903.4 Germany 1,724.5 1,788.4 of which receivables from export credit agencies 1,724.5 1,788.4 Denmark 45.8 - of which receivables from export credit agencies 45.8 - Finland 32.2 47.3 of which receivables from export credit agencies 32.2 47.3 France including Monaco 45.8 - of which receivables from export credit agencies 45.8 - Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man 113.5 - of which receivables from export credit agencies 113.5 - Austria - 2.3 of which receivables from export credit agencies - 2.3 Sweden 18.8 38.3 of which receivables from export credit agencies 18.8 38.3 Switzerland 168. 6 27.0 of which receivables from export credit agencies 168. 6 27.0 Regional authorities 73.5 79.2 Germany - - Belgium 73.5 79.2 Local authorities - - Germany - - Other borrowers 405.5 503.6 Germany 405.5 503.6 Total 2,628.3 2,486.2 Other cover assets as defined by Art. 20 (2) Pfandbriefgesetz 75.2 87.0 Total 12,556.7 11,807.6 Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 7 Shipping Pfandbriefe Commerzbank surrendered its licence to operate shipping Pfand- brief business with effect from 31 May 2017. As of 1 June 2017 the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority granted an exception to the cap set for further cover assets under the Pfandbrief Act Art. 26 (1) no. 4. Shipping Pfandbriefs issued are fully secured by addi- tional assets that satisfy the requirements for covering public- sector Pfandbriefs and (to the extent that they exceed the cap on other cover assets under the Pfandbrief Act) also the credit rating criteria set by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Nominal Net present Risk-adjusted Nominal Net present Risk-adjusted Cover calculation ship Pfandbriefe value value net present value value net present 1 1 Liabilities to be covered 267.5 298.1 292.9 362.5 409.8 401.1 of which Pfandbriefe outstanding 267.5 298.1 292.9 362.5 409.8 401.1 of which derivatives - - - - - - Cover assets 313.0 378.9 354.4 423.0 458.6 444.3 of which cover loans - - - - - - of which cover assets as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2, 3, 4 PfandBG 313.0 378.9 354.4 423.0 458.6 444.3 of which derivatives - - - - - - Risk-adjusted net present value after interest rate stress test 61.5 43.2 Loss from currency stress test - - Cover surplus 45.5 80.8 61.5 60.5 48.8 43.2 Risk-adjusted net present value including currency stress test. Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Ship Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of up to 6 months 83.5 25.0 over 6 months up to 12 months 15.0 70.0 over 12 months up to 18 months 50.0 83.5 over 18 months up to 2 years 10.0 15.0 over 2 years up to 3 years 50.0 60.0 over 3 years up to 4 years 15.0 50.0 over 4 years up to 5 years - 15.0 over 5 years up to 10 years 44.0 44.0 over 10 years - - Total 267.5 362.5 Cover assets ship Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of up to 6 months 70.0 140.0 over 6 months up to 12 months - - over 12 months up to 18 months 48.0 70.0 over 18 months up to 2 years 75.0 - over 2 years up to 3 years - 173.0 over 3 years up to 4 years - - over 4 years up to 5 years - - over 5 years up to 10 years - - over 10 years 120.0 40.0 Total 313.0 423.0 Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 8 Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5 and 6 PfandBG Other cover assets | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Germany Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz - - Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz - - of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013 - - Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz 193.0 383.0 Austria - - Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz - - Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz - - of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013 - - Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz - - Portugal Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz - - Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz - - of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013 - - Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz 20.0 40.0 Total 313.0 423.0 Art. 28 (4) no. 1 a Size categories | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Up to €0.5m - - over €0.5m up to €5m - - More than €5m - - Total - - Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz 30 September 2020 | Page 9 Art. 28 (4) no. 1 b PfandBG Country in which the mortgaged vessel or vessel under construction is registered | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Ocean going vessels - - Inland waterway vessels - - Total - - Art. 28 (4) no. 1 b PfandBG Foreign currency | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Net present value in Swiss francs - - Net present value in Japanese yen - - Net present value in US dollars - - Total - - Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG Interest structure | % 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Share of fixed-income cover assets 76.0 82.3 Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe 100.0 100.0 Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG Limit breaches | €m 30.9.2020 30.9.2019 Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 26 (1) PfandBG - - Payments in arrears The nominal value of the loan receivables used to cover for ship Pfandbriefe was €0.0m; consequently no arrears of principal and interest existed. In the previous year the nominal value of the loan receivables used to cover for ship Pfandbriefe was €0.0m. This did not include arrears of principal and interest, as principal payments cease to be included in the cover calculation and interest was not treated as a cover asset after the due date. Payments in arrears in excess of the cover amount stood at €0.0m in the previous year. Receivables where the arrears represented at least 5% of the receivable concerned amounted to €0.0m in total in the previous year. Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Commerzbank AG published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:44:05 UTC

0 All news about COMMERZBANK AG 06:46p COMMERZBANK : Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2020 PU 10:58a AMS sees pick up in revenues; sells $900 mln convertible bond RE 10/23 COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral MD 10/23 COMMERZBANK AG : UBS gives a Sell rating MD 10/21 COMMERZBANK : After years of growth, Frankfurt bank jobs to decline amid virus -.. RE 10/19 COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux MD 10/19 COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating MD 10/16 COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC MD 10/16 COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral MD 10/16 COMMERZBANK AG : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating MD