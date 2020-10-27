Log in
COMMERZBANK AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 04:59:47 pm
4.189 EUR   -5.78%
4.189 EUR   -5.78%
COMMERZBANK : Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2020
10:58aAMS sees pick up in revenues; sells $900 mln convertible bond
10/23COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
Commerzbank : Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2020

10/27/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz

Mortgage Pfandbriefe

Art. 28 (1) No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Risk-adjusted

Risk-adjusted

Nominal

Net present

net present

Nominal

Net present

net present

Cover calculation mortgage Pfandbriefe

value

value

value1

value

value

value1

Liabilities to be covered

20,408.9

21,821.2

20,688.2

17,293.8

18,854.4

19,946.6

of which Pfandbriefe outstanding

20,408.9

21,821.2

20,688.2

17,293.8

18,854.4

19,946.6

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cover assets

32,614.8

36,368.5

34,203.7

28,155.6

31,568.6

33,289.0

of which cover loans

31,620.8

35,204.3

33,108.3

27,560.1

30,897.6

32,588.8

of which cover assets Art. 19 (1) No. 1, 2, 3

PfandBG

993.9

1,164.2

1,095.4

595.5

670.9

700.2

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Risk-adjusted net present value after interest

rate stress test

13,515.5

13,342.5

Loss from currency stress test

-

-

Cover surplus

12,205.9

14,547.3

13,515.5

10,861.8

12,714.2

13,342.5

  • Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.

Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Mortgage Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of

up to 6 months

812.9

24.3

over 6 months up to 12 months

630.5

612.8

over 12 months up to 18 months

1,147.0

810.7

over 18 months up to 2 years

2,622.0

630.5

over 2 years up to 3 years

2,308.0

1,769.0

over 3 years up to 4 years

2,888.5

2,308.0

over 4 years up to 5 years

2,341.0

2,888.5

over 5 years up to 10 years

6,248.0

6,839.0

over 10 years

1,411.0

1,411.0

Total

20,408.9

17,293.8

Cover assets mortgage Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of

up to 6 months

836.3

818.7

over 6 months up to 12 months

1,133.4

1,287.6

over 12 months up to 18 months

1,010.8

863.5

over 18 months up to 2 years

1,411.9

1,155.5

over 2 years up to 3 years

3,352.2

2,474.4

over 3 years up to 4 years

3,840.7

3,235.1

over 4 years up to 5 years

3,639.0

3,480.5

over 5 years up to 10 years

15,184.6

13,283.7

over 10 years

2,205.8

1,556.8

Total

32,614.8

28,155.6

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 2

Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5, 6 PfandBG

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Other cover assets | €m

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

-

-

Total

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

-

-

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Total

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

490.0

425.0

Italy

344.9

0.0

Austria

69.0

84.0

Spain

90.0

-

Czech Republic

-

86.5

Total

993.9

595.5

Total

993.9

595.5

Art. 28 (2) no. 1 a PfandBG

Size categories | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Up to €0.3m

24,304.9

21,381.2

over €0.3m up to €1m

5,558.4

4,682.3

over €1m up to €10m

1,079.7

943.3

over €10m

677.9

553.3

Total

31,620.8

27,560.1

Art. 28 (2) no. 1 b and c PfandBG

Mortgage Pfandbriefe by country and type of use | €m

Germany

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Commercial

Residential

Commercial

Residential

Flats

-

8,602.4

-

7,239.5

Single family house

-

18,680.0

-

16,467.5

Multi-dwellings

-

3,545.3

-

3,189.9

Office buildings

454.1

-

409.7

-

Retail buildings

187.9

-

200.7

-

Industrial buildings

0.2

-

0.2

-

Other commercially used real estate

150.8

-

52.5

-

Unfinished new buildings

-

0.1

-

0.0

not yet generating income

Building sites

-

-

-

0.0

Total

793.0

30,827.9

663.1

26,897.0

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 3

Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG

Foreign currency | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Net present value

-

-

Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG

Interest structure | %

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Share of fixed-income cover assets

98.7

99.0

Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe

89.7

99.4

Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG

Limit breaches | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 13 (1) PfandBG

-

-

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 19 (1) PfandBG

-

-

Art. 28 (1) no. 11 PfandBG

Other structural data

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Average age of the loans weighted by value, in years (seasoning)

4.7

4.7

Average weighted loan-to-value ratio in %

52.6

52.6

Art. 28 (2) no. 2 PfandBG

Payments in arrear Germany | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Total payments overdue by at least 90 days

-

-

Total amount of interest in arrears

-

-

Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least 5% of the receivable

concerned

-

-

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 4

Public Pfandbriefe

Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 PfandBG | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Risk-adjusted

Risk-adjusted

Nominal

Net present

net present

Nominal

Net present

net present

Cover calculation public Pfandbriefe

value

value

value1

value

value

value1

Liabilities to be covered

11,436.4

13,984.2

13,278.4

7,775.1

10,511.3

9,785.5

of which Pfandbriefe outstanding

11,436.4

13,984.2

13,278.4

7,775.1

10,511.3

9,785.5

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cover assets

12,556.7

17,465.8

15,178.0

11,807.6

16,947.7

14,828.0

of which cover loans for export finance

2,149.3

2,272.6

2,205.4

1,903.4

2,028.2

1,970.1

of which cover assets Art. 20 (1) PfandBG

12,481.6

17,367.4

15,085.3

11,720.6

16,833.7

14,720.6

of which cover assets Art. 20 (2) PfandBG

75.2

98.4

92.7

87.0

113.9

107.4

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Risk-adjusted net present value after interest

rate stress test

2,461.3

5,484.8

Loss from currency stress test

-561.6

-442.3

Cover surplus

1,120.4

3,481.6

1,899.7

4,032.5

6,436.4

5,042.5

  • Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.

Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Public Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of

up to 6 months

246.9

617.2

over 6 months up to 12 months

82.0

442.0

over 12 months up to 18 months

206.9

244.5

over 18 months up to 2 years

228.0

82.0

over 2 years up to 3 years

3,247.7

1,383.3

over 3 years up to 4 years

1,572.8

396.3

over 4 years up to 5 years

2,522.7

682.8

over 5 years up to 10 years

1,462.3

1,848.6

over 10 years

1,867.0

2,078.4

Total

11,436.4

7,775.1

Cover assets public Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of

up to 6 months

896.8

509.1

over 6 months up to 12 months

405.1

462.2

over 12 months up to 18 months

391.0

600.1

over 18 months up to 2 years

596.8

269.6

over 2 years up to 3 years

868.1

754.4

over 3 years up to 4 years

988.9

678.6

over 4 years up to 5 years

751.3

806.1

over 5 years up to 10 years

3,318.8

3,271.6

over 10 years

4,340.0

4,456.0

Total

12,556.7

11,807.6

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 5

Art. 28 (1) no. 4 and 5 PfandBG

Other cover assets | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

-

-

Total

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

75.2

87.0

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Total

75.2

87.0

Total

75.2

87.0

Art. 28 (3) no.1 PfandBG

Size categories | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

up to €10m

600.0

257.5

over €10m up to €100m

3,643.8

2,837.2

over €100m

8,237.8

8,625.9

Total

12,481.6

11,720.6

Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG

Foreign currency | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Net present value in Australian dollars

8.5

-

Net present value in Canadian dollars

-

-

Net present value in Swiss francs

578.9

579.9

Net present value in British pounds

3,203.5

3,251.1

Net present value in US dollars

940.4

751.9

Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG

Interest structure | %

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Share of fixed-income cover assets

72.3

69.6

Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe

44.5

79.9

Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG

Limit breaches | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 20 (2) PfandBG

-

-

Art. 28 (3) no. 3 PfandBG

Payments in arrear | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Total payments overdue by at least 90 days

-

-

Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent

at least 5% of the receivable concerned

-

-

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 6

Art. 28 (3) no. 2 PfandBG

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Registered office of borrowers or guarantors | €m

Total

12,481.6

11,720.6

of which borrowers have a registered office in

Countries

896.5

1,027.9

Germany

-

-

Greece

16.1

-

Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man

39.1

121.9

Iceland

92.7

95.9

Italy

43.9

44.3

Canada

14.7

15.8

Austria

365.0

425.0

Portugal

100.0

100.0

Spain

225.0

225.0

Regional authorities

4,436.1

5,049.5

Germany

3,139.2

3,489.3

France including Monaco

30.2

36.1

Italy

258.4

490.6

Japan

42.0

42.0

Canada

17.8

45.7

Switzerland

703.4

700.7

Spain

245.1

245.1

Local authorities

4,288.9

2,554.4

Germany

1,918.8

10.4

Estonia

2.8

4.1

Finland

70.4

75.3

France including Monaco

15.7

18.6

Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man

1,559.5

1,529.2

Italy

334.5

475.5

Switzerland

94.2

104.2

USA

292.9

337.0

Other borrowers with a registered office in

231.8

602.7

Germany

195.0

195.0

France including Monaco

-

368.1

USA

36.8

39.6

Total

9,853.3

9,234.4

of which guarantors have a registered office in

Countries

2,149.3

1,903.4

Germany

1,724.5

1,788.4

of which receivables from export credit agencies

1,724.5

1,788.4

Denmark

45.8

-

of which receivables from export credit agencies

45.8

-

Finland

32.2

47.3

of which receivables from export credit agencies

32.2

47.3

France including Monaco

45.8

-

of which receivables from export credit agencies

45.8

-

Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man

113.5

-

of which receivables from export credit agencies

113.5

-

Austria

-

2.3

of which receivables from export credit agencies

-

2.3

Sweden

18.8

38.3

of which receivables from export credit agencies

18.8

38.3

Switzerland

168. 6

27.0

of which receivables from export credit agencies

168. 6

27.0

Regional authorities

73.5

79.2

Germany

-

-

Belgium

73.5

79.2

Local authorities

-

-

Germany

-

-

Other borrowers

405.5

503.6

Germany

405.5

503.6

Total

2,628.3

2,486.2

Other cover assets as defined by Art. 20 (2) Pfandbriefgesetz

75.2

87.0

Total

12,556.7

11,807.6

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 7

Shipping Pfandbriefe

Commerzbank surrendered its licence to operate shipping Pfand- brief business with effect from 31 May 2017. As of 1 June 2017 the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority granted an exception to the cap set for further cover assets under the Pfandbrief Act Art.

26 (1) no. 4. Shipping Pfandbriefs issued are fully secured by addi-

tional assets that satisfy the requirements for covering public- sector Pfandbriefs and (to the extent that they exceed the cap on other cover assets under the Pfandbrief Act) also the credit rating criteria set by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Nominal

Net present

Risk-adjusted

Nominal

Net present

Risk-adjusted

Cover calculation ship Pfandbriefe

value

value

net present

value

value

net present

1

1

Liabilities to be covered

267.5

298.1

292.9

362.5

409.8

401.1

of which Pfandbriefe outstanding

267.5

298.1

292.9

362.5

409.8

401.1

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cover assets

313.0

378.9

354.4

423.0

458.6

444.3

of which cover loans

-

-

-

-

-

-

of which cover assets as defined by Art. 26 (1)

no. 2, 3, 4 PfandBG

313.0

378.9

354.4

423.0

458.6

444.3

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Risk-adjusted net present value after interest

rate stress test

61.5

43.2

Loss from currency stress test

-

-

Cover surplus

45.5

80.8

61.5

60.5

48.8

43.2

  • Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.

Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Ship Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of

up to 6 months

83.5

25.0

over 6 months up to 12 months

15.0

70.0

over 12 months up to 18 months

50.0

83.5

over 18 months up to 2 years

10.0

15.0

over 2 years up to 3 years

50.0

60.0

over 3 years up to 4 years

15.0

50.0

over 4 years up to 5 years

-

15.0

over 5 years up to 10 years

44.0

44.0

over 10 years

-

-

Total

267.5

362.5

Cover assets ship Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of

up to 6 months

70.0

140.0

over 6 months up to 12 months

-

-

over 12 months up to 18 months

48.0

70.0

over 18 months up to 2 years

75.0

-

over 2 years up to 3 years

-

173.0

over 3 years up to 4 years

-

-

over 4 years up to 5 years

-

-

over 5 years up to 10 years

-

-

over 10 years

120.0

40.0

Total

313.0

423.0

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 8

Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5 and 6 PfandBG

Other cover assets | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Germany

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz

193.0

383.0

Austria

-

-

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

Portugal

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz

-

-

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz

20.0

40.0

Total

313.0

423.0

Art. 28 (4) no. 1 a

Size categories | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Up to €0.5m

-

-

over €0.5m up to €5m

-

-

More than €5m

-

-

Total

-

-

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2020 | Page 9

Art. 28 (4) no. 1 b PfandBG

Country in which the mortgaged vessel or vessel under construction is registered | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Ocean going vessels

-

-

Inland waterway vessels

-

-

Total

-

-

Art. 28 (4) no. 1 b PfandBG

Foreign currency | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Net present value in Swiss francs

-

-

Net present value in Japanese yen

-

-

Net present value in US dollars

-

-

Total

-

-

Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG

Interest structure | %

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Share of fixed-income cover assets

76.0

82.3

Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe

100.0

100.0

Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG

Limit breaches | €m

30.9.2020

30.9.2019

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 26 (1) PfandBG

-

-

Payments in arrears

The nominal value of the loan receivables used to cover for ship Pfandbriefe was €0.0m; consequently no arrears of principal and interest existed. In the previous year the nominal value of the loan receivables used to cover for ship Pfandbriefe was €0.0m. This did not include arrears of principal and interest, as principal payments cease to be included in the cover calculation and interest was not treated as a cover asset after the due date.

Payments in arrears in excess of the cover amount stood at €0.0m in the previous year. Receivables where the arrears represented at least 5% of the receivable concerned amounted to €0.0m in total in the previous year.

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:44:05 UTC

