Commerzbank : Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2020
10/27/2020 | 06:46pm EDT
Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz
Mortgage Pfandbriefe
Art. 28 (1) No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Risk-adjusted
Risk-adjusted
Nominal
Net present
net present
Nominal
Net present
net present
Cover calculation mortgage Pfandbriefe
value
value
value
1
value
value
value
1
Liabilities to be covered
20,408.9
21,821.2
20,688.2
17,293.8
18,854.4
19,946.6
of which Pfandbriefe outstanding
20,408.9
21,821.2
20,688.2
17,293.8
18,854.4
19,946.6
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cover assets
32,614.8
36,368.5
34,203.7
28,155.6
31,568.6
33,289.0
of which cover loans
31,620.8
35,204.3
33,108.3
27,560.1
30,897.6
32,588.8
of which cover assets Art. 19 (1) No. 1, 2, 3
PfandBG
993.9
1,164.2
1,095.4
595.5
670.9
700.2
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Risk-adjusted net present value after interest
rate stress test
13,515.5
13,342.5
Loss from currency stress test
-
-
Cover surplus
12,205.9
14,547.3
13,515.5
10,861.8
12,714.2
13,342.5
Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.
Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Mortgage Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of
up to 6 months
812.9
24.3
over 6 months up to 12 months
630.5
612.8
over 12 months up to 18 months
1,147.0
810.7
over 18 months up to 2 years
2,622.0
630.5
over 2 years up to 3 years
2,308.0
1,769.0
over 3 years up to 4 years
2,888.5
2,308.0
over 4 years up to 5 years
2,341.0
2,888.5
over 5 years up to 10 years
6,248.0
6,839.0
over 10 years
1,411.0
1,411.0
Total
20,408.9
17,293.8
Cover assets mortgage Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of
up to 6 months
836.3
818.7
over 6 months up to 12 months
1,133.4
1,287.6
over 12 months up to 18 months
1,010.8
863.5
over 18 months up to 2 years
1,411.9
1,155.5
over 2 years up to 3 years
3,352.2
2,474.4
over 3 years up to 4 years
3,840.7
3,235.1
over 4 years up to 5 years
3,639.0
3,480.5
over 5 years up to 10 years
15,184.6
13,283.7
over 10 years
2,205.8
1,556.8
Total
32,614.8
28,155.6
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 2
Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5, 6 PfandBG
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Other cover assets
| €m
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
-
-
Total
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
-
-
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Total
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
490.0
425.0
Italy
344.9
0.0
Austria
69.0
84.0
Spain
90.0
-
Czech Republic
-
86.5
Total
993.9
595.5
Total
993.9
595.5
Art. 28 (2) no. 1 a PfandBG
Size categories
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Up to €0.3m
24,304.9
21,381.2
over €0.3m up to €1m
5,558.4
4,682.3
over €1m up to €10m
1,079.7
943.3
over €10m
677.9
553.3
Total
31,620.8
27,560.1
Art. 28 (2) no. 1 b and c PfandBG
Mortgage Pfandbriefe by country and type of use
| €m
Germany
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Commercial
Residential
Commercial
Residential
Flats
-
8,602.4
-
7,239.5
Single family house
-
18,680.0
-
16,467.5
Multi-dwellings
-
3,545.3
-
3,189.9
Office buildings
454.1
-
409.7
-
Retail buildings
187.9
-
200.7
-
Industrial buildings
0.2
-
0.2
-
Other commercially used real estate
150.8
-
52.5
-
Unfinished new buildings
-
0.1
-
0.0
not yet generating income
Building sites
-
-
-
0.0
Total
793.0
30,827.9
663.1
26,897.0
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 3
Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG
Foreign currency
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Net present value
-
-
Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG
Interest structure
| %
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Share of fixed-income cover assets
98.7
99.0
Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe
89.7
99.4
Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG
Limit breaches
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 13 (1) PfandBG
-
-
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 19 (1) PfandBG
-
-
Art. 28 (1) no. 11 PfandBG
Other structural data
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Average age of the loans weighted by value, in years (seasoning)
4.7
4.7
Average weighted loan-to-value ratio in %
52.6
52.6
Art. 28 (2) no. 2 PfandBG
Payments in arrear Germany
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Total payments overdue by at least 90 days
-
-
Total amount of interest in arrears
-
-
Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least 5% of the receivable
concerned
-
-
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 4
Public Pfandbriefe
Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 PfandBG
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Risk-adjusted
Risk-adjusted
Nominal
Net present
net present
Nominal
Net present
net present
Cover calculation public Pfandbriefe
value
value
value
1
value
value
value
1
Liabilities to be covered
11,436.4
13,984.2
13,278.4
7,775.1
10,511.3
9,785.5
of which Pfandbriefe outstanding
11,436.4
13,984.2
13,278.4
7,775.1
10,511.3
9,785.5
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cover assets
12,556.7
17,465.8
15,178.0
11,807.6
16,947.7
14,828.0
of which cover loans for export finance
2,149.3
2,272.6
2,205.4
1,903.4
2,028.2
1,970.1
of which cover assets Art. 20 (1) PfandBG
12,481.6
17,367.4
15,085.3
11,720.6
16,833.7
14,720.6
of which cover assets Art. 20 (2) PfandBG
75.2
98.4
92.7
87.0
113.9
107.4
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Risk-adjusted net present value after interest
rate stress test
2,461.3
5,484.8
Loss from currency stress test
-561.6
-442.3
Cover surplus
1,120.4
3,481.6
1,899.7
4,032.5
6,436.4
5,042.5
Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.
Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Public Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of
up to 6 months
246.9
617.2
over 6 months up to 12 months
82.0
442.0
over 12 months up to 18 months
206.9
244.5
over 18 months up to 2 years
228.0
82.0
over 2 years up to 3 years
3,247.7
1,383.3
over 3 years up to 4 years
1,572.8
396.3
over 4 years up to 5 years
2,522.7
682.8
over 5 years up to 10 years
1,462.3
1,848.6
over 10 years
1,867.0
2,078.4
Total
11,436.4
7,775.1
Cover assets public Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of
up to 6 months
896.8
509.1
over 6 months up to 12 months
405.1
462.2
over 12 months up to 18 months
391.0
600.1
over 18 months up to 2 years
596.8
269.6
over 2 years up to 3 years
868.1
754.4
over 3 years up to 4 years
988.9
678.6
over 4 years up to 5 years
751.3
806.1
over 5 years up to 10 years
3,318.8
3,271.6
over 10 years
4,340.0
4,456.0
Total
12,556.7
11,807.6
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 5
Art. 28 (1) no. 4 and 5 PfandBG
Other cover assets
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
-
-
Total
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
75.2
87.0
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Total
75.2
87.0
Total
75.2
87.0
Art. 28 (3) no.1 PfandBG
Size categories
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
up to €10m
600.0
257.5
over €10m up to €100m
3,643.8
2,837.2
over €100m
8,237.8
8,625.9
Total
12,481.6
11,720.6
Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG
Foreign currency
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Net present value in Australian dollars
8.5
-
Net present value in Canadian dollars
-
-
Net present value in Swiss francs
578.9
579.9
Net present value in British pounds
3,203.5
3,251.1
Net present value in US dollars
940.4
751.9
Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG
Interest structure
| %
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Share of fixed-income cover assets
72.3
69.6
Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe
44.5
79.9
Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG
Limit breaches
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 20 (2) PfandBG
-
-
Art. 28 (3) no. 3 PfandBG
Payments in arrear
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Total payments overdue by at least 90 days
-
-
Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent
at least 5% of the receivable concerned
-
-
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 6
Art. 28 (3) no. 2 PfandBG
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Registered office of borrowers or guarantors
| €m
Total
12,481.6
11,720.6
of which borrowers have a registered office in
Countries
896.5
1,027.9
Germany
-
-
Greece
16.1
-
Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man
39.1
121.9
Iceland
92.7
95.9
Italy
43.9
44.3
Canada
14.7
15.8
Austria
365.0
425.0
Portugal
100.0
100.0
Spain
225.0
225.0
Regional authorities
4,436.1
5,049.5
Germany
3,139.2
3,489.3
France including Monaco
30.2
36.1
Italy
258.4
490.6
Japan
42.0
42.0
Canada
17.8
45.7
Switzerland
703.4
700.7
Spain
245.1
245.1
Local authorities
4,288.9
2,554.4
Germany
1,918.8
10.4
Estonia
2.8
4.1
Finland
70.4
75.3
France including Monaco
15.7
18.6
Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man
1,559.5
1,529.2
Italy
334.5
475.5
Switzerland
94.2
104.2
USA
292.9
337.0
Other borrowers with a registered office in
231.8
602.7
Germany
195.0
195.0
France including Monaco
-
368.1
USA
36.8
39.6
Total
9,853.3
9,234.4
of which guarantors have a registered office in
Countries
2,149.3
1,903.4
Germany
1,724.5
1,788.4
of which receivables from export credit agencies
1,724.5
1,788.4
Denmark
45.8
-
of which receivables from export credit agencies
45.8
-
Finland
32.2
47.3
of which receivables from export credit agencies
32.2
47.3
France including Monaco
45.8
-
of which receivables from export credit agencies
45.8
-
Great Britain/North Ireland/Channel Islands/Isle of Man
113.5
-
of which receivables from export credit agencies
113.5
-
Austria
-
2.3
of which receivables from export credit agencies
-
2.3
Sweden
18.8
38.3
of which receivables from export credit agencies
18.8
38.3
Switzerland
168. 6
27.0
of which receivables from export credit agencies
168. 6
27.0
Regional authorities
73.5
79.2
Germany
-
-
Belgium
73.5
79.2
Local authorities
-
-
Germany
-
-
Other borrowers
405.5
503.6
Germany
405.5
503.6
Total
2,628.3
2,486.2
Other cover assets as defined by Art. 20 (2) Pfandbriefgesetz
75.2
87.0
Total
12,556.7
11,807.6
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 7
Shipping Pfandbriefe
Commerzbank surrendered its licence to operate shipping Pfand- brief business with effect from 31 May 2017. As of 1 June 2017 the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority granted an exception to the cap set for further cover assets under the Pfandbrief Act Art.
26 (1) no. 4. Shipping Pfandbriefs issued are fully secured by addi-
tional assets that satisfy the requirements for covering public- sector Pfandbriefs and (to the extent that they exceed the cap on other cover assets under the Pfandbrief Act) also the credit rating criteria set by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.
Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Nominal
Net present
Risk-adjusted
Nominal
Net present
Risk-adjusted
Cover calculation ship Pfandbriefe
value
value
net present
value
value
net present
1
1
Liabilities to be covered
267.5
298.1
292.9
362.5
409.8
401.1
of which Pfandbriefe outstanding
267.5
298.1
292.9
362.5
409.8
401.1
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cover assets
313.0
378.9
354.4
423.0
458.6
444.3
of which cover loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
of which cover assets as defined by Art. 26 (1)
no. 2, 3, 4 PfandBG
313.0
378.9
354.4
423.0
458.6
444.3
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Risk-adjusted net present value after interest
rate stress test
61.5
43.2
Loss from currency stress test
-
-
Cover surplus
45.5
80.8
61.5
60.5
48.8
43.2
Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.
Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Ship Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of
up to 6 months
83.5
25.0
over 6 months up to 12 months
15.0
70.0
over 12 months up to 18 months
50.0
83.5
over 18 months up to 2 years
10.0
15.0
over 2 years up to 3 years
50.0
60.0
over 3 years up to 4 years
15.0
50.0
over 4 years up to 5 years
-
15.0
over 5 years up to 10 years
44.0
44.0
over 10 years
-
-
Total
267.5
362.5
Cover assets ship Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of
up to 6 months
70.0
140.0
over 6 months up to 12 months
-
-
over 12 months up to 18 months
48.0
70.0
over 18 months up to 2 years
75.0
-
over 2 years up to 3 years
-
173.0
over 3 years up to 4 years
-
-
over 4 years up to 5 years
-
-
over 5 years up to 10 years
-
-
over 10 years
120.0
40.0
Total
313.0
423.0
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 8
Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5 and 6 PfandBG
Other cover assets
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Germany
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz
193.0
383.0
Austria
-
-
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
Portugal
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz
-
-
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 26 (1) no. 4 Pfandbriefgesetz
20.0
40.0
Total
313.0
423.0
Art. 28 (4) no. 1 a
Size categories
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Up to €0.5m
-
-
over €0.5m up to €5m
-
-
More than €5m
-
-
Total
-
-
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2020 | Page 9
Art. 28 (4) no. 1 b PfandBG
Country in which the mortgaged vessel or vessel under construction is registered
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Ocean going vessels
-
-
Inland waterway vessels
-
-
Total
-
-
Art. 28 (4) no. 1 b PfandBG
Foreign currency
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Net present value in Swiss francs
-
-
Net present value in Japanese yen
-
-
Net present value in US dollars
-
-
Total
-
-
Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG
Interest structure
| %
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Share of fixed-income cover assets
76.0
82.3
Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe
100.0
100.0
Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG
Limit breaches
| €m
30.9.2020
30.9.2019
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 26 (1) PfandBG
-
-
Payments in arrears
The nominal value of the loan receivables used to cover for ship Pfandbriefe was €0.0m; consequently no arrears of principal and interest existed. In the previous year the nominal value of the loan receivables used to cover for ship Pfandbriefe was €0.0m. This did not include arrears of principal and interest, as principal payments cease to be included in the cover calculation and interest was not treated as a cover asset after the due date.
Payments in arrears in excess of the cover amount stood at €0.0m in the previous year. Receivables where the arrears represented at least 5% of the receivable concerned amounted to €0.0m in total in the previous year.
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Disclaimer
