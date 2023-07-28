COMMERZBANK Update - 2023 EU-Wide Stress Test Results.

COMMERZBANK was subject to the 2023 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

COMMERZBANK notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the EU-wide stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise.

The 2023 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing COMMERZBANK's ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.

The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2023-2025). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2022, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of COMMERZBANK profits.

2023 EU-wide Stress Test

Bank Name

LEI Code

Country Code

COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft

851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

DE

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary

COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft

Actual

Baseline Scenario

Adverse Scenario

(mln EUR, %)

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Net interest income

6,460

4,661

5,966

5,924

2,855

5,010

5,025

Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial assets

81

651

651

651

353

488

488

and trading financial liabilities

Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value

-831

-465

-448

-533

-1,977

-1,181

-800

through profit or loss

Profit or (-) loss for the year

1,390

1,044

2,077

1,977

-2,988

110

314

Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)

46.68%

41.05%

38.21%

36.59%

40.43%

37.49%

36.18%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

23,854

24,618

25,600

26,246

17,808

17,699

17,508

Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)

168,731

170,211

171,342

172,159

173,907

179,798

184,415

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

14.14%

14.46%

14.94%

15.25%

10.24%

9.84%

9.49%

Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

14.14%

14.46%

14.94%

15.25%

10.24%

9.84%

9.49%

Tier 1 capital

27,074

27,839

28,822

29,469

21,033

20,931

20,743

Total leverage ratio exposures

547,702

547,702

547,702

547,702

547,702

547,702

547,702

Leverage ratio, %

4.94%

5.08%

5.26%

5.38%

3.84%

3.82%

3.79%

Fully loaded leverage ratio, %

4.94%

5.08%

5.26%

5.38%

3.84%

3.82%

3.79%

Memorandum item related to the application of IFRS-17 for banks with

insurance subsidiaries or participations: Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

14.14%

- With application of IFRS-17, %

IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?

No

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

1,154

0

0

0

1,341

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

33,271

31

0

0

9,943

0

0

0

11,750

2,664

30

12

49

26

86.68%

Corporates

114,399

2,411

0

0

56,971

1,406

0

0

86,207

14,636

2,392

159

279

1,278

53.42%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

6,639

215

0

0

2,652

0

0

0

5,899

713

209

11

11

62

29.48%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

7,404

394

0

0

3,475

299

0

0

5,886

1,375

362

17

60

194

53.48%

Retail

152,753

1,109

0

0

21,488

1,120

0

0

138,027

12,575

1,107

144

405

493

44.52%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

93,560

432

0

0

7,884

509

0

0

87,375

6,230

439

33

81

128

29.24%

COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

15,422

107

0

0

1,255

132

0

0

13,898

1,495

109

7

22

21

19.12%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

78,138

325

0

0

6,629

377

0

0

73,477

4,735

330

25

59

108

32.59%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

11,966

29

0

0

1,223

18

0

0

10,259

840

31

13

58

18

57.77%

Retail - Other Retail

47,227

648

0

0

12,381

592

0

0

40,393

5,506

637

98

266

347

54.42%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

20,555

376

0

0

5,104

300

0

0

15,988

3,372

365

52

182

205

56.18%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

26,672

272

0

0

7,277

292

0

0

24,405

2,134

273

46

85

142

52.07%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

5,555

0

8,595

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

307,132

3,551

0

0

98,337

2,526

0

0

235,984

29,876

3,529

315

734

1,797

50.91%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

28

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

6,655

0

0

0

1,489

0

0

0

3,210

152

0

1

1

0

66.26%

Corporates

55,317

1,125

0

0

26,113

703

0

0

43,556

8,186

1,105

83

230

662

59.91%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

2,487

0

0

0

621

0

0

0

2,209

260

0

3

4

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

5,310

317

0

0

2,450

198

0

0

3,990

1,205

315

12

58

165

52.50%

Retail

137,621

600

0

0

16,467

375

0

0

125,370

10,856

599

98

331

194

32.44%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

85,485

245

0

0

6,528

153

0

0

80,080

5,405

245

28

69

29

11.69%

GERMANY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

14,810

77

0

0

1,067

48

0

0

13,429

1,381

77

7

18

9

11.68%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

70,675

168

0

0

5,461

105

0

0

66,651

4,025

168

22

51

20

11.70%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

10,375

28

0

0

678

17

0

0

9,313

582

28

8

43

16

59.28%

Retail - Other Retail

41,761

327

0

0

9,261

204

0

0

35,978

4,869

326

61

219

149

45.77%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

17,408

209

0

0

3,617

131

0

0

13,535

3,073

209

34

158

98

46.85%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

24,353

117

0

0

5,644

73

0

0

22,442

1,795

117

27

61

51

43.85%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

4,262

0

7,729

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

203,883

1,725

0

0

51,799

1,078

0

0

172,136

19,194

1,704

181

562

857

50.26%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

900

0

0

0

259

0

0

0

378

8

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

6,691

375

0

0

4,048

150

0

0

5,251

794

379

16

13

200

52.69%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

1,209

189

0

0

922

0

0

0

1,030

186

180

7

5

61

34.03%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

1,759

75

0

0

795

100

0

0

1,627

161

46

3

1

28

61.39%

Retail

13,317

499

0

0

4,810

735

0

0

11,067

1,516

497

44

70

296

59.51%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

7,074

182

0

0

1,272

351

0

0

6,386

732

189

4

10

99

52.50%

POLAND

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

490

30

0

0

167

83

0

0

383

77

32

1

3

12

37.55%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

6,584

153

0

0

1,106

267

0

0

6,003

655

158

3

7

87

55.49%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

1,475

0

0

0

538

0

0

0

847

251

2

5

15

1

36.99%

Retail - Other Retail

4,768

316

0

0

2,999

384

0

0

3,833

533

306

36

45

196

63.99%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

2,943

165

0

0

1,454

168

0

0

2,294

259

154

17

23

106

68.82%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1,825

151

0

0

1,545

216

0

0

1,539

273

152

19

22

90

59.08%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1,231

0

866

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

22,140

873

0

0

9,983

885

0

0

16,696

2,318

877

60

82

496

56.56%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

1,919

0

0

0

563

0

0

0

868

31

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

11,914

3

0

0

5,764

2

0

0

9,838

802

1

11

4

1

100.00%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

1,110

0

0

0

292

0

0

0

1,067

21

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

39

0

0

0

17

0

0

0

39

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

137

0

0

0

14

0

0

0

119

16

0

0

1

0

22.46%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

78

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

75

2

0

0

0

0

19.01%

UNITED STATES

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

76

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

73

2

0

0

0

0

19.01%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

8

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

48.14%

Retail - Other Retail

51

0

0

0

9

0

0

0

36

13

0

0

1

0

24.13%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

20

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

14

5

0

0

1

0

98.33%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

31

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

22

9

0

0

0

0

21.89%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

13,970

3

0

0

6,342

2

0

0

10,825

850

1

11

5

1

81.20%

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

912

0

0

0

343

0

0

0

183

21

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

6,347

0

0

0

3,734

0

0

0

4,741

454

0

8

2

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

504

0

0

0

136

0

0

0

455

49

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

17

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

17

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

108

0

0

0

14

0

0

0

97

10

0

0

0

0

57.57%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

59

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

57

3

0

0

0

0

52.30%

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

53

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

51

3

0

0

0

0

52.30%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

77.60%

Retail - Other Retail

41

0

0

0

10

0

0

0

34

6

0

0

0

0

58.99%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

12

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

10

2

0

0

0

0

71.78%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

29

0

0

0

7

0

0

0

24

4

0

0

0

0

58.56%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

7,366

0

0

0

4,092

0

0

0

5,022

485

0

8

2

0

57.57%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

249

0

0

0

130

0

0

0

19

25

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

1,635

0

0

0

1,023

0

0

0

556

469

0

1

4

0

52.33%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

39

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

39

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

28

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

25

3

0

0

0

0

26.48%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

16

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

15

1

0

0

0

0

0.02%

ITALY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0.02%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

14

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

13

1

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

70.90%

Retail - Other Retail

8

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

7

1

0

0

0

0

34.29%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

3

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

2

1

0

0

0

0

86.54%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

5

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

28.76%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

1,912

1

0

0

1,156

0

0

0

600

497

0

1

4

0

40.09%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

2,982

0

0

0

653

0

0

0

701

30

0

0

1

0

-

Corporates

5,574

7

0

0

3,156

5

0

0

3,955

885

7

7

4

6

82.33%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

543

0

0

0

249

0

0

0

478

68

0

1

1

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

7

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

3

3

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

76

0

0

0

7

0

0

0

68

7

0

0

0

0

21.66%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

45

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

41

4

0

0

0

0

0.00%

FRANCE

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

6

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

5

1

0

0

0

0

0.00%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

39

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

36

3

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

9

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

8

1

0

0

0

0

54.85%

Retail - Other Retail

22

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

19

2

0

0

0

0

40.50%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

99.99%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

18

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

16

2

0

0

0

0

39.11%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

8,637

8

0

0

3,817

5

0

0

4,725

922

8

7

5

6

80.35%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

1,062

0

0

0

124

0

0

0

9

22

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

3,921

33

0

0

1,727

21

0

0

2,874

545

33

3

2

10

29.20%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

13

0

0

0

6

0

0

0

12

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

626

3

0

0

94

2

0

0

533

91

3

0

2

1

40.13%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

363

1

0

0

44

1

0

0

310

53

1

0

1

0

10.53%

SWITZERLAND

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

54

0

0

0

17

0

0

0

26

27

0

0

1

0

9.46%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

309

1

0

0

27

1

0

0

284

26

1

0

0

0

10.74%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

17

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

15

1

0

0

0

0

48.10%

Retail - Other Retail

246

1

0

0

49

1

0

0

208

37

1

0

1

1

69.37%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

46

1

0

0

6

1

0

0

44

2

1

0

0

1

80.84%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

200

0

0

0

43

0

0

0

164

35

0

0

1

0

42.30%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

5,615

36

0

0

1,946

23

0

0

3,416

657

36

4

4

11

29.99%

