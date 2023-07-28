COMMERZBANK Update - 2023 EU-Wide Stress Test Results.
COMMERZBANK was subject to the 2023 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).
COMMERZBANK notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the EU-wide stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise.
The 2023 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing COMMERZBANK's ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.
The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2023-2025). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2022, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of COMMERZBANK profits.
2023 EU-wide Stress Test
Bank Name
LEI Code
Country Code
COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
DE
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary
COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft
Actual
Baseline Scenario
Adverse Scenario
(mln EUR, %)
31/12/2022
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Net interest income
6,460
4,661
5,966
5,924
2,855
5,010
5,025
Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial assets
81
651
651
651
353
488
488
and trading financial liabilities
Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value
-831
-465
-448
-533
-1,977
-1,181
-800
through profit or loss
Profit or (-) loss for the year
1,390
1,044
2,077
1,977
-2,988
110
314
Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)
46.68%
41.05%
38.21%
36.59%
40.43%
37.49%
36.18%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
23,854
24,618
25,600
26,246
17,808
17,699
17,508
Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)
168,731
170,211
171,342
172,159
173,907
179,798
184,415
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
14.14%
14.46%
14.94%
15.25%
10.24%
9.84%
9.49%
Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
14.14%
14.46%
14.94%
15.25%
10.24%
9.84%
9.49%
Tier 1 capital
27,074
27,839
28,822
29,469
21,033
20,931
20,743
Total leverage ratio exposures
547,702
547,702
547,702
547,702
547,702
547,702
547,702
Leverage ratio, %
4.94%
5.08%
5.26%
5.38%
3.84%
3.82%
3.79%
Fully loaded leverage ratio, %
4.94%
5.08%
5.26%
5.38%
3.84%
3.82%
3.79%
Memorandum item related to the application of IFRS-17 for banks with
insurance subsidiaries or participations: Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
14.14%
- With application of IFRS-17, %
IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?
No
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
1,154
0
0
0
1,341
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
33,271
31
0
0
9,943
0
0
0
11,750
2,664
30
12
49
26
86.68%
Corporates
114,399
2,411
0
0
56,971
1,406
0
0
86,207
14,636
2,392
159
279
1,278
53.42%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
6,639
215
0
0
2,652
0
0
0
5,899
713
209
11
11
62
29.48%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
7,404
394
0
0
3,475
299
0
0
5,886
1,375
362
17
60
194
53.48%
Retail
152,753
1,109
0
0
21,488
1,120
0
0
138,027
12,575
1,107
144
405
493
44.52%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
93,560
432
0
0
7,884
509
0
0
87,375
6,230
439
33
81
128
29.24%
COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
15,422
107
0
0
1,255
132
0
0
13,898
1,495
109
7
22
21
19.12%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
78,138
325
0
0
6,629
377
0
0
73,477
4,735
330
25
59
108
32.59%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
11,966
29
0
0
1,223
18
0
0
10,259
840
31
13
58
18
57.77%
Retail - Other Retail
47,227
648
0
0
12,381
592
0
0
40,393
5,506
637
98
266
347
54.42%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
20,555
376
0
0
5,104
300
0
0
15,988
3,372
365
52
182
205
56.18%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
26,672
272
0
0
7,277
292
0
0
24,405
2,134
273
46
85
142
52.07%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
5,555
0
8,595
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
307,132
3,551
0
0
98,337
2,526
0
0
235,984
29,876
3,529
315
734
1,797
50.91%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
28
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
6,655
0
0
0
1,489
0
0
0
3,210
152
0
1
1
0
66.26%
Corporates
55,317
1,125
0
0
26,113
703
0
0
43,556
8,186
1,105
83
230
662
59.91%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
2,487
0
0
0
621
0
0
0
2,209
260
0
3
4
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
5,310
317
0
0
2,450
198
0
0
3,990
1,205
315
12
58
165
52.50%
Retail
137,621
600
0
0
16,467
375
0
0
125,370
10,856
599
98
331
194
32.44%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
85,485
245
0
0
6,528
153
0
0
80,080
5,405
245
28
69
29
11.69%
GERMANY
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
14,810
77
0
0
1,067
48
0
0
13,429
1,381
77
7
18
9
11.68%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
70,675
168
0
0
5,461
105
0
0
66,651
4,025
168
22
51
20
11.70%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
10,375
28
0
0
678
17
0
0
9,313
582
28
8
43
16
59.28%
Retail - Other Retail
41,761
327
0
0
9,261
204
0
0
35,978
4,869
326
61
219
149
45.77%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
17,408
209
0
0
3,617
131
0
0
13,535
3,073
209
34
158
98
46.85%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
24,353
117
0
0
5,644
73
0
0
22,442
1,795
117
27
61
51
43.85%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
4,262
0
7,729
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
203,883
1,725
0
0
51,799
1,078
0
0
172,136
19,194
1,704
181
562
857
50.26%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
900
0
0
0
259
0
0
0
378
8
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
6,691
375
0
0
4,048
150
0
0
5,251
794
379
16
13
200
52.69%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
1,209
189
0
0
922
0
0
0
1,030
186
180
7
5
61
34.03%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
1,759
75
0
0
795
100
0
0
1,627
161
46
3
1
28
61.39%
Retail
13,317
499
0
0
4,810
735
0
0
11,067
1,516
497
44
70
296
59.51%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
7,074
182
0
0
1,272
351
0
0
6,386
732
189
4
10
99
52.50%
POLAND
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
490
30
0
0
167
83
0
0
383
77
32
1
3
12
37.55%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
6,584
153
0
0
1,106
267
0
0
6,003
655
158
3
7
87
55.49%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
1,475
0
0
0
538
0
0
0
847
251
2
5
15
1
36.99%
Retail - Other Retail
4,768
316
0
0
2,999
384
0
0
3,833
533
306
36
45
196
63.99%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
2,943
165
0
0
1,454
168
0
0
2,294
259
154
17
23
106
68.82%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1,825
151
0
0
1,545
216
0
0
1,539
273
152
19
22
90
59.08%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1,231
0
866
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
22,140
873
0
0
9,983
885
0
0
16,696
2,318
877
60
82
496
56.56%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
1,919
0
0
0
563
0
0
0
868
31
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
11,914
3
0
0
5,764
2
0
0
9,838
802
1
11
4
1
100.00%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
1,110
0
0
0
292
0
0
0
1,067
21
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
39
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
39
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
137
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
119
16
0
0
1
0
22.46%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
78
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
75
2
0
0
0
0
19.01%
UNITED STATES
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
76
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
73
2
0
0
0
0
19.01%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
8
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
48.14%
Retail - Other Retail
51
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
36
13
0
0
1
0
24.13%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
20
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
14
5
0
0
1
0
98.33%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
31
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
22
9
0
0
0
0
21.89%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
13,970
3
0
0
6,342
2
0
0
10,825
850
1
11
5
1
81.20%
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
912
0
0
0
343
0
0
0
183
21
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
6,347
0
0
0
3,734
0
0
0
4,741
454
0
8
2
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
504
0
0
0
136
0
0
0
455
49
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
17
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
108
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
97
10
0
0
0
0
57.57%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
59
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
57
3
0
0
0
0
52.30%
UNITED KINGDOM
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
53
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
51
3
0
0
0
0
52.30%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
77.60%
Retail - Other Retail
41
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
34
6
0
0
0
0
58.99%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
12
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
10
2
0
0
0
0
71.78%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
29
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
24
4
0
0
0
0
58.56%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
7,366
0
0
0
4,092
0
0
0
5,022
485
0
8
2
0
57.57%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
249
0
0
0
130
0
0
0
19
25
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
1,635
0
0
0
1,023
0
0
0
556
469
0
1
4
0
52.33%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
39
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
39
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
28
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
25
3
0
0
0
0
26.48%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
16
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
15
1
0
0
0
0
0.02%
ITALY
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0.02%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
14
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
13
1
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
70.90%
Retail - Other Retail
8
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
1
0
0
0
0
34.29%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
3
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
86.54%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
5
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
28.76%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
1,912
1
0
0
1,156
0
0
0
600
497
0
1
4
0
40.09%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
2,982
0
0
0
653
0
0
0
701
30
0
0
1
0
-
Corporates
5,574
7
0
0
3,156
5
0
0
3,955
885
7
7
4
6
82.33%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
543
0
0
0
249
0
0
0
478
68
0
1
1
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
7
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
76
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
68
7
0
0
0
0
21.66%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
45
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
41
4
0
0
0
0
0.00%
FRANCE
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
6
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
5
1
0
0
0
0
0.00%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
39
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
36
3
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
9
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
8
1
0
0
0
0
54.85%
Retail - Other Retail
22
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
19
2
0
0
0
0
40.50%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
99.99%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
18
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
16
2
0
0
0
0
39.11%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
8,637
8
0
0
3,817
5
0
0
4,725
922
8
7
5
6
80.35%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
1,062
0
0
0
124
0
0
0
9
22
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
3,921
33
0
0
1,727
21
0
0
2,874
545
33
3
2
10
29.20%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
13
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
626
3
0
0
94
2
0
0
533
91
3
0
2
1
40.13%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
363
1
0
0
44
1
0
0
310
53
1
0
1
0
10.53%
SWITZERLAND
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
54
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
26
27
0
0
1
0
9.46%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
309
1
0
0
27
1
0
0
284
26
1
0
0
0
10.74%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
17
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
15
1
0
0
0
0
48.10%
Retail - Other Retail
246
1
0
0
49
1
0
0
208
37
1
0
1
1
69.37%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
46
1
0
0
6
1
0
0
44
2
1
0
0
1
80.84%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
200
0
0
0
43
0
0
0
164
35
0
0
1
0
42.30%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
5,615
36
0
0
1,946
23
0
0
3,416
657
36
4
4
11
29.99%
