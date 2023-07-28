COMMERZBANK Update - 2023 EU-Wide Stress Test Results.

COMMERZBANK was subject to the 2023 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

COMMERZBANK notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the EU-wide stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise.

The 2023 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing COMMERZBANK's ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.

The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2023-2025). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2022, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of COMMERZBANK profits.