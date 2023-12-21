Commerzbank: ECB gives the go-ahead for share buy-backs

December 21, 2023 at 02:44 am EST Share

Commerzbank announces that it has received approval from the European Central Bank for a new share buyback program of up to 600 million euros, thus fulfilling all the conditions required for this operation.



On this basis, the German bank's management intends to decide on the implementation of this program at the beginning of January. As a reminder, this program was announced last November, on the occasion of the bank's last quarterly publication.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.