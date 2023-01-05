Stock CBK COMMERZBANK AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Commerzbank AG

Equities

CBK

DE000CBK1001

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:24:53 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.66 EUR -1.50% Intraday chart for Commerzbank AG +0.66% -1.02%
02:56pm COMMERZBANK : EPS cut (2023: +1.5%, 2024: -6.5%) Alphavalue
01:29pm COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays ZD
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Commerzbank AG

COMMERZBANK : EPS cut (2023: +1.5%, 2024: -6.5%) Alphavalue
COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays ZD
COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Soy futures rebound as corn sets new three-year lows RE
Wheat Futures Drop on USDA Outlook -- Daily Grain Highlights DJ
Soy futures rise as corn consolidates after three-year lows RE
Oddo BHF Trims Commerzbank PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT
DZ Bank raises fair value for Commerzbank to 14 euros - 'Buy' DP
JPMorgan reads Commerzbank 'Neutral' - Target 14.40 euros DP
COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
COMMERZBANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
COMMERZBANK : Oddo BHF lowers its price target CF
Berenberg rates Commerzbank at 'Hold' - Target 12.50 euros DP
COMMERZBANK AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
NatWest beats on profit and confirms Thwaite as CEO AN
COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan ZD
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET DJ
Ex ECB chief says central banks should give governments space to invest RE
Global markets live: Airbus, Cisco, BAE, Salesforce, Deere... Our Logo
Commerzbank FY23 Results Drive Germany's DAX Index Higher MT
Commerzbank on Australia's Central Bank After January's Labor Report MT
COMMERZBANK : Good 2023 figures pushed by interest income despite Polish CHF-loan provision Alphavalue
Commerzbank aims to exceed record profit in 2024 DP
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT

Chart Commerzbank AG

Chart Commerzbank AG
More charts

Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is one of the leading German banking groups. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking and private banking (61%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, etc.), private banking, etc.; - market and investment banking (32.2%): financial engineering, merger-acquisition consulting, stock operations, specialized and structured financing, capital market operations, etc.; - other (6.8%): public works financing, specialized and structured financing, mortgage loans, etc. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 390.4 billion in current credits and EUR 296.2 billion in current deposits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-04-29 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Commerzbank AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
10.82 EUR
Average target price
14.23 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.55%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
COMMERZBANK AG Stock Commerzbank AG
-0.98% 14 005 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+5.25% 515 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+1.25% 269 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+2.62% 238 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+5.47% 187 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+1.68% 159 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+1.72% 154 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+0.49% 152 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.54% 138 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-17.09% 130 B $
Other Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Commerzbank AG - Xetra
  4. News Commerzbank AG
  5. Commerzbank: EPS cut (2023
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer