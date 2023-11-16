Stock CBK COMMERZBANK AG
PDF Report : Commerzbank AG

Commerzbank AG

Equities

CBK

DE000CBK1001

Banks

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:36:03 2023-11-16 am EST 		Intraday chart for Commerzbank AG After market 12:02:06 pm
11.05 EUR +0.23% 11.03 -0.23%
05:30pm COMMERZBANK : EPS upgrade (2023: +13.6%, 2024: +9.0%) Alphavalue
03:43pm COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral ZD
Latest news about Commerzbank AG

COMMERZBANK : EPS upgrade (2023: +13.6%, 2024: +9.0%) Alphavalue
COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral ZD
Commerzbank Comments on The Swiss Franc MT
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT
Commerzbank Gets Cyptocurrency Custody Licence DJ
Commerzbank receives crypto custody licence in Germany RE
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT
Oil Market In Early 2024 To Be Driven By Saudi Arabia Decision On Output Cuts, Commerzbank Says MT
Wall Street: inflation greeted with relief CF
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT
North American Morning Briefing : Caution Dominates Ahead of CPI Print DJ
European Midday Briefing : Traders Await U.S. Inflation Data DJ
UniCredit CEO Orcel's 'bank of Europe' ambition tough to realise RE
Goldman leads new funding for Fnality blockchain payments firm RE
Commerzbank Sees Upward Potential for The Canadian Dollar in 2024 MT
Commerzbank on Overnight Economic News MT
China's Natural Gas Imports Fall For 2nd Straight Month, LNG Imports See Only Moderate Recovery, Commerzbank Says MT
Oil Demand Concerns Triggered By Weak Export Data, Falling Oil Demand In China, Commerzbank Says MT
Oil Market Sentiment Shifts As Pricing Out Of Geopolitical Risk Premium Escalates To Correction, Commerzbank Says MT
Fnality Services Limited announced that it has received £77.7 million in funding from a group of investors CI
Seasonally strong November could still fuel share prices DP
Euro zone bond yields up after US, European policy makers warn about inflation RE
Seasonally strong November could still fuel share prices DP
COMMERZBANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT

Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is one of the leading German banking groups. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking and private banking (61%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, etc.), private banking, etc.; - market and investment banking (32.2%): financial engineering, merger-acquisition consulting, stock operations, specialized and structured financing, capital market operations, etc.; - other (6.8%): public works financing, specialized and structured financing, mortgage loans, etc. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 390.4 billion in current credits and EUR 296.2 billion in current deposits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Commerzbank AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
11.03EUR
Average target price
13.89EUR
Spread / Average Target
+26.03%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG Stock Commerzbank AG
+25.06% 14 854 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+12.15% 433 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-11.41% 234 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-4.98% 221 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+2.23% 156 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-6.13% 151 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+18.05% 147 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+0.70% 146 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-7.36% 137 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-5.84% 123 B $
Other Banks
