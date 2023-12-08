Commerzbank

ESG Presentation

December 2023

Agenda

  1. Sustainability approach
  2. KPI details
  3. Client business sustainability
  4. ESG framework
  5. Governance and organisation
  6. Social dimension
  7. Additional information

Sustainability, ESG and sustainable Finance are different aspects of the same topic

Sustainability

ESG

Sustainable Finance

Environmental, Social, Governance

"Sustainable development is

"All three components -

"The Federal Government understands

environmental, social and

sustainable finance as, financial market players

development that meets the needs

governance (ESG) - are integral

take sustainability aspects into account in their

of the present without

parts of sustainable economic

decisions. An appropriate integration of

computing the ability of the future

development and financing."

sustainability-related risks into the risk

generations to meet their own

management of financial market actors is

needs."

The European Commission (2018)

essential"

Brundtland Report (1987)

BMF Monthly Report (2020)

Regulatory and voluntary commitments set the framework for our sustainable transformation

Legal requirements

EU-Taxonomy

Framework for climate and environmentally friendly activities and investments

Voluntary commitments1

Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)

Framework for ensuring that signatory banks' strategy and practice align with SDGs and Paris Agreement

Supply Chain Act

German law requiring companies to monitor human rights and environmental risks in their supply chains

Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities

ECB Guide & Climate

Stresstest

Assessment of how well banks are able to cope with financial and economic shocks

1) Exemplary excerpt

SBTi

Collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for set a science-based climate target

Management view and core beliefs

With the strategy update sustainability is firmly anchored in all areas of the bank

"We have established a robust framework to steer the green transformation that has received the approval from SBTi. Our target to become net-zero by 2050 has been drilled down to the different industries in our portfolio by applying this methodology."1

Sustainability as a business

Sustainability has to be

opportunity

approached holistically

Every client is affected by transformation - we

We understand sustainability across all

offer innovative products and services to

dimensions

support our clients in the best way

Sustainability affects all segments of our bank

Customers expect sustainable banking - only

- operations, product offering, risk

if we offer credible products and solutions we

management

will sustain

Digitisation and sustainability go hand in hand

- we want to use those synergies

Sustainability needs to be

managed consequently

  • Climate and ESG related risks are potential risks for our clients and for us - we identify, monitor and manage these risks consequently
  • Customer relationships which are not sharing our core beliefs will be carefully looked at

Status Quo

    • Sustainability in CEO responsibility - establishment of Group Sustainability Management and Group Sustainability Board
    • "Moving Forward 2027" strategy is based on the three pillars growth, excellence and responsibility - with responsibility representing the entire sustainability spectrum of "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)" and seen as a duty for our customers, society and future generations
    • Establishment of ESG Committee within the Supervisory Board to ensure a holistic anchoring of the topic
    • Implementation of "Environmental Risk Control" unit to ensure standards and overarching management of ESG risks and targets
  Manfred Knof at Commerzbank's Capital Markets Update, November 2023

Our ESG Strategy follows a holistic view

Our overarching goal is directed by our commitment to meet the global challenges as a responsible partner for sustainable economic and social development.

E

S

G

  • Working steadily on reducing our ecological footprint
  • Facing and supporting the transformation process of economy to reach Paris climate goal
  • Offering customers environmentally friendly products and services according to demand of todays needs
  • Accompanying customers sustainable transition as a valued partner
  • Being a supportive and attractive employer for our employees and future talents
  • We are only satisfied with our performance if our stakeholders are satisfied with us
  • Actively supporting and fostering community work and employee engagement, especially in times of pandemic
  • Diversity & inclusion as a strategic and integral part of the entire bank
  • Foster compliance, responsibility and transparency as elements of our corporate culture and act in accordance with the law
  • Assuming responsibility for our actions, our products and services, and their impact
  • Ensuring Commerzbank's long-termprofitability by assessing risks comprehensively
  • Good corporate governance through a collaboration between the Supervisory Board and the Board of Managing Directors (two-tier- system)

The foundation of our sustainability strategy: we become net-zero

2020

2021

2040

2050

Joining the

Joining the

Banking

Customer

Science-

Net-zero

operations

portfolio

Based

Banking

net-zero

net-zero

Targets

Alliance

initiative

Definition of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

Scope 1: direct emissions

  • Emissions directly caused by the organization, organization as the source of the emission
  • Within Commerzbank mostly caused by

normal business continuity

Scope 2: indirect emissions

  • Indirect emissions caused by the organization through the use of energy
  • Within Commerzbank, this could be the power consumption of our IT infrastructure

Scope 3: further indirect emissions

  • Emissions caused by our business activities, without any source in the organization
  • Scope 3 emissions for Commerzbank could be divided into:

Other "bank" emissions

  • This is caused, e.g. by business travel

Financed emissions

  • By financing CO2-intensive companies and

households

Ongoing progress in ESG according to plan

Main achievements 2022/ 2023

Targets 2023

€201bn

sustainable finance volume mobilised as per Q3 2023

Appointment Chief

Environmental Risk Officer

"CERO" incl. department

External

ESG Committee

Sustainability

in Supervisory

Advisory Board

Board implemented

established

ESG-

Framework

SBTi targets set

published

and validated

Driving forward our

net zero- strategy

e.g. Launch of impact

solutions platform for

corporate clients

Employee training:

… besides others:

sustainability basics

initiative

joined!

Sustainable finance

volume of

€257bn

Development and

launch of new

ESG products

Screening und steering of

additional ESG-related

topics such as biodiversity

Employee training

and social sustainability

started:

advanced sustainability

We continue to work diligently and drive our sustainability strategy forward

