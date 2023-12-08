Commerzbank
ESG Presentation
December 2023
Commerzbank, Group Investor Relations, Frankfurt
Agenda
- Sustainability approach
- KPI details
- Client business sustainability
- ESG framework
- Governance and organisation
- Social dimension
- Additional information
Sustainability
approach
Sustainability, ESG and sustainable Finance are different aspects of the same topic
Sustainability
ESG
Sustainable Finance
Environmental, Social, Governance
"Sustainable development is
"All three components -
"The Federal Government understands
environmental, social and
sustainable finance as, financial market players
development that meets the needs
governance (ESG) - are integral
take sustainability aspects into account in their
of the present without
parts of sustainable economic
decisions. An appropriate integration of
computing the ability of the future
development and financing."
sustainability-related risks into the risk
generations to meet their own
management of financial market actors is
needs."
The European Commission (2018)
essential"
Brundtland Report (1987)
BMF Monthly Report (2020)
Regulatory and voluntary commitments set the framework for our sustainable transformation
Legal requirements
EU-Taxonomy
Framework for climate and environmentally friendly activities and investments
Voluntary commitments1
Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
Framework for ensuring that signatory banks' strategy and practice align with SDGs and Paris Agreement
Supply Chain Act
German law requiring companies to monitor human rights and environmental risks in their supply chains
Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities
ECB Guide & Climate
Stresstest
Assessment of how well banks are able to cope with financial and economic shocks
1) Exemplary excerpt
SBTi
Collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for set a science-based climate target
Management view and core beliefs
With the strategy update sustainability is firmly anchored in all areas of the bank
"We have established a robust framework to steer the green transformation that has received the approval from SBTi. Our target to become net-zero by 2050 has been drilled down to the different industries in our portfolio by applying this methodology."1
Sustainability as a business
Sustainability has to be
opportunity
approached holistically
● Every client is affected by transformation - we
● We understand sustainability across all
offer innovative products and services to
dimensions
support our clients in the best way
● Sustainability affects all segments of our bank
● Customers expect sustainable banking - only
- operations, product offering, risk
if we offer credible products and solutions we
management
will sustain
● Digitisation and sustainability go hand in hand
- we want to use those synergies
Sustainability needs to be
managed consequently
- Climate and ESG related risks are potential risks for our clients and for us - we identify, monitor and manage these risks consequently
- Customer relationships which are not sharing our core beliefs will be carefully looked at
Status Quo
- Sustainability in CEO responsibility - establishment of Group Sustainability Management and Group Sustainability Board
- "Moving Forward 2027" strategy is based on the three pillars growth, excellence and responsibility - with responsibility representing the entire sustainability spectrum of "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)" and seen as a duty for our customers, society and future generations
- Establishment of ESG Committee within the Supervisory Board to ensure a holistic anchoring of the topic
- Implementation of "Environmental Risk Control" unit to ensure standards and overarching management of ESG risks and targets
- Manfred Knof at Commerzbank's Capital Markets Update, November 2023
Our ESG Strategy follows a holistic view
Our overarching goal is directed by our commitment to meet the global challenges as a responsible partner for sustainable economic and social development.
E
S
G
- Working steadily on reducing our ecological footprint
- Facing and supporting the transformation process of economy to reach Paris climate goal
- Offering customers environmentally friendly products and services according to demand of todays needs
- Accompanying customers sustainable transition as a valued partner
- Being a supportive and attractive employer for our employees and future talents
- We are only satisfied with our performance if our stakeholders are satisfied with us
- Actively supporting and fostering community work and employee engagement, especially in times of pandemic
- Diversity & inclusion as a strategic and integral part of the entire bank
- Foster compliance, responsibility and transparency as elements of our corporate culture and act in accordance with the law
- Assuming responsibility for our actions, our products and services, and their impact
- Ensuring Commerzbank's long-termprofitability by assessing risks comprehensively
- Good corporate governance through a collaboration between the Supervisory Board and the Board of Managing Directors (two-tier- system)
The foundation of our sustainability strategy: we become net-zero
2020
2021
2040
2050
Joining the
Joining the
Banking
Customer
Science-
Net-zero
operations
portfolio
Based
Banking
net-zero
net-zero
Targets
Alliance
initiative
Definition of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
Scope 1: direct emissions
- Emissions directly caused by the organization, organization as the source of the emission
- Within Commerzbank mostly caused by
normal business continuity
Scope 2: indirect emissions
- Indirect emissions caused by the organization through the use of energy
- Within Commerzbank, this could be the power consumption of our IT infrastructure
Scope 3: further indirect emissions
- Emissions caused by our business activities, without any source in the organization
- Scope 3 emissions for Commerzbank could be divided into:
Other "bank" emissions
- This is caused, e.g. by business travel
Financed emissions
- By financing CO2-intensive companies and
households
Ongoing progress in ESG according to plan
Main achievements 2022/ 2023
Targets 2023
€201bn
sustainable finance volume mobilised as per Q3 2023
Appointment Chief
Environmental Risk Officer
"CERO" incl. department
External
ESG Committee
Sustainability
in Supervisory
Advisory Board
Board implemented
established
ESG-
Framework
SBTi targets set
published
and validated
Driving forward our
net zero- strategy
e.g. Launch of impact
solutions platform for
corporate clients
Employee training:
… besides others:
sustainability basics
initiative
joined!
Sustainable finance
volume of
€257bn
Development and
launch of new
ESG products
Screening und steering of
additional ESG-related
topics such as biodiversity
Employee training
and social sustainability
started:
advanced sustainability
We continue to work diligently and drive our sustainability strategy forward
