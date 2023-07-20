Bekanntmachung
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
SGD 400.000.000 nachrangige festverzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen
mit Zinsanpassung von 2018/2028
begeben als Serien-Nr. 906 unter dem EURO 40.000.000.000 Medium Term Note Programme
- ISIN XS1879529300 -
(die "Anleihe")
Die Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft gibt hiermit bekannt, dass sie von ihrem Kündigungsrecht gemäß §5 Absatz 1 der Anleihebedingungen Gebrauch macht und die o.g. Anleihe mit Wirkung zum
18. September 2023 kündigt. Frankfurt am Main, im Juli 2023
------------------------------------------
Notice
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
SGD 400,000,000 subordinated Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Rate Notes of 2018/2028
issued as Series No. 906 under the EUR 40,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
- ISIN XS1879529300 -
(the "Notes")
Notice is hereby given by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft that it makes use of its right of early redemption in accordance with §5(1) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and calls the a.m. Notes for redemption on 18 September 2023.
Frankfurt am Main, in July 2023
