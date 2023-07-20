Commerzbank AG is one of the leading German banking groups. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking and private banking (53.5%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, etc.), private banking, etc.; - market and investment banking (34.8%): financial engineering, merger-acquisition consulting, stock operations, specialized and structured financing, capital market operations, etc.; - other (11.6%): public works financing, specialized and structured financing, mortgage loans, etc. At the end of 2021, the group managed EUR 373.9 billion in current credits and EUR 299.2 billion in current deposits.

Sector Banks