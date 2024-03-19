The Board of Managing Directors may make use of the authorisations to exclude subscription rights for the use of treasury shares as employee shares, as a component of remuneration by providing shares to members of the Board of Managing Directors, members of management or employees and for the issue of treasury shares in return for non-cash contributions to members of the Board of Managing Directors, members of management or employees by means of the contribution of claims to variable remuneration components, bonuses or similar claims against the Bank or its Group companies only up to a total maximum of 3% of the share capital existing at the time the resolution is adopted by the Annual General Meeting. For the determination of this 3% limit, the offsetting rules set out in the authorisation apply.

The aforementioned authorisations to use treasury shares may be exercised once or several times, in whole or in part, individually or jointly. The treasury shares may be used for one or more of the aforementioned purposes. Shareholders' subscription rights in respect of resold Commerzbank shares have been excluded to the extent that these shares are used in accordance with the authorisations set out in points 2 to 5 above.

The Board of Managing Directors was further authorised to redeem shares acquired on the basis of this authorisation without the implementation of the redemption requiring a further resolution by the Annual General Meeting.

In addition to the authorisation described above, the Board of Managing Directors was authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2020, pursuant to Art. 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act, to acquire own shares by using put or call options and forward purchase contracts too. Accordingly, the Bank may sell put options to third parties and purchase call options from third parties for physical delivery as well as enter into forward purchase agreements for which there are more than two trading days between the conclusion of the purchase agreement for the own shares and the settlement by delivery of the shares (hereinafter collectively "Derivatives"). The terms and conditions of these derivatives must ensure that the derivatives entail delivery of only shares that have themselves been acquired in compliance with the principle of equal treatment; the acquisition of shares on the stock exchange is sufficient for this purpose. Under this condition, a combination of the aforementioned derivatives may also be used. The authorisation to acquire own shares using derivatives may be exercised once or several times, in full or in partial amounts.

All share purchases using derivatives are limited to shares up to the amount of 5% of the share capital existing at the time of the adoption of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on this authorisation or of the share capital existing at the time of the exercise of this authorisation, whichever amount is lower. The term of each derivative may not exceed 18 months and must be determined in such a way that the acquisition of shares through the exercise of the derivatives occurs no later than 12 May 2025.