2023Financial Statements and Management Report
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
The bank at your side
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages in this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Contents
- Management report
- Structure and organisation
- Our employees
-
Details pursuant to Art. 289 of the German Commercial Code (HGB)
20 Business and overall conditions
24 Financial performance, assets, liabilities and financial position
28 Outlook and opportunities report
36 Risk report
- Income statement
- Balance sheet
84 Notes
84 General information
- Notes to the income statement
- Notes to the balance sheet
103 Other notes
- Responsibility statement by the Board of Managing Directors
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Management report of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Structure and organisation
Commerzbank is the leading bank for SMEs (the Mittelstand) and a partner to some 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services in two business segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients.
In its corporate client business, Commerzbank focuses on German SMEs, large companies and institutional customers. In international business, the Bank supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria and/or Switzerland and companies in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank serves its customers through the Commerzbank and comdirect brands: via online and mobile channels, in the advisory centre and personally in its branches. The two segments Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients are each managed by a member of the Board of Managing Directors. All staff and management functions are contained in Group Management: Group Audit, Group Communications, Group Finance, Group Human Resources, Group Investor Relations, Group Legal, Group Research, Group Strategy, Transformation & Sustainability, Group Tax, Group Treasury and the central risk functions. The support functions, including in particular IT, organisational, security and processing services, are provided by Group Services. The staff, management and support functions are combined in the Others and Consolidation division for external reporting purposes.
On the domestic market, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, from where it manages its branch network and its advisory centre. Its most important German subsidiary is Commerz Real AG. Outside of Germany, as at the reporting date Commerzbank - including through mBank in Poland - has 4 material subsidiaries, 15 operational foreign branches and 27 representative offices in over 40 countries and is represented in all major financial centres, such as London, New York, Tokyo and Singapore. In these locations we offer tailor-made solutions for local corporate and institutional customers and support local export-oriented companies worldwide. However, the focus of the Bank's international activities is on Europe. The financial year is the calendar year.
Our employees
Our employees make a key contribution to the success of the business. Through their commitment and skills, we are well placed to hold our own against increasing competition and achieve our economic objectives over the longer term.
The key tenet of Commerzbank's human resources policy is to maintain a corporate culture that is based on trust. Treating our employees fairly and as partners is a decisive prerequisite for long-term success. Continuity and future-orientation play an important role - as does a broad range of training and development opportunities, through which we seek to enhance the satisfaction of our employees on a lasting basis. We want to be an attractive employer and offer our employees a working environment in which they can work happily and successfully, thereby ensuring the Bank's long-term success. With this aim in mind, we conduct regular surveys among our employees to identify their needs and we incorporate the findings into the Bank's development. In addition to individual professional development, the key objectives include facilitating work-life balance and promoting employee diversity within the Bank. As such, we are committed to a culture in which all employees are appreciated. Several awards attest to the success of our commitment. Protecting health is another important concern. We offer a host of measures designed to provide targeted health support for our employees.
The number of employees at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased year on year in connection with the headcount reduction as part of our strategy. The number of employees as at the reporting date was 27,645, as compared with 28,103 at the end of 2022.
Remuneration
The remuneration report for the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board is published as a separate report and can be found on the Commerzbank website.
As a result of the increased significance arising from greater regulation, remuneration of all employees below the level of the Board of Managing Directors is disclosed in a separate report (remuneration report pursuant to Art. 16 of the Remuneration Ordinance for Institutions (Institutsvergütungsverordnung)). This is also published on the Commerzbank website.
Details pursuant to Art. 289 of the German Commercial Code (HGB)
Information under takeover law required pursuant to Art. 289a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and explanatory report
Share capital structure
The share capital of Commerzbank totalled €1,240,223,329.00 at the end of the financial year. It is divided into 1,240,223,329 no- par-value shares. The shares are issued in bearer form. Commerzbank has issued only ordinary shares with the same rights and obligations. Each share has one vote.
Restrictions on voting rights and transfers; nature of voting
control for employee shares
We are not aware of any restrictions on voting rights or the transfer of shares. In general, the voting right in cases under Art. 136 of the German Stock Corporation Act is suspended by law for the shares concerned. Pursuant to Art. 71b of the German Stock Corporation Act, rights may also not be exercised for treasury shares.
Employees who hold Commerzbank shares exercise their rights of control like any other shareholders, in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association.
Equity holdings that exceed 10% of the voting rights
According to the German Securities Trading Act, every investor who reaches, exceeds or falls below certain proportions of voting rights through acquisition, sale or in any other way must notify us and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The lowest threshold for this notification requirement is 3%. According to the notification of voting rights dated 4 June 2013, the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund, Federal Republic of Germany, holds a stake of 17.15% in the voting capital of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft. Provided that the voting rights are unchanged, the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund would hold a stake of approximately 15.75% in the voting capital of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft following the capital increase in April 2015 and the share buyback programme in June 2023.
Financial Statements and Management Report 2023
5
Shares with special rights granting powers of control
There are no shares with special rights granting powers of control.
Appointment and removal of the members of the Board of
Managing Directors; amendments to the Articles of Association
The members of the Board of Managing Directors are appointed and removed by the Supervisory Board pursuant to Art. 84 of the German Stock Corporation Act and Art. 6 (2) of the Articles of Association. Before members of the Board of Managing Directors are appointed it must be demonstrated to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), the Deutsche Bundesbank and the European Central Bank (ECB) that they are fit and proper and have sufficient time available. Being fit and proper requires them to have sufficient theoretical and practical knowledge of the Bank's business and management experience (Art. 24 (1) no. 1, Art. 25c (1) of the German Banking Act (KWG), Art. 93 of Regulation (EU) No 468/2014 (SSM Framework Regulation)). Pursuant to Art. 6 (1) of the Articles of Association, the Board of Managing Directors must comprise a minimum of two people; otherwise, the Supervisory Board defines the number of members on the Board of Managing Directors in accordance with Art. 6 (2) of the Articles of Association. If there is a vacancy on the Board of Managing Directors for a required member and the Supervisory Board has not appointed a new member, in urgent cases one will be appointed by a court pursuant to Art. 85 of the German Stock Corporation Act.
Any amendment to the Articles of Association requires a resolution of the Annual General Meeting under Art. 179 (1) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act. Unless the law mandates a majority of the share capital represented at the date of resolution, a simple majority of the capital represented, in addition to a simple majority of the votes, is sufficient to pass resolutions (Art. 19 (3) sentence 2 of the Articles of Association). The authority to amend the Articles of Association, provided such amendments affect merely the wording of an article with no change in substance, has been transferred to the Supervisory Board under Art. 10 (3) of the Articles of Association in compliance with Art. 179 (1) sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act.
Powers of the Board of Managing Directors to issue and buy
back shares
The Board of Managing Directors is authorised, subject to the detailed provisions of Art. 4 (3) and (4) of the Articles of Association in effect on 31 December 2023, to increase the share capital, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on one or more occasions until 30 May 2028, but by no more than a total of €563,560,935.00 by issuing new shares:
- Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
- By up to €438,325,172.00 against cash contributions (Authorised Capital 2023/I). The Board of Managing Directors is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exclude subscription rights in order to (i) exclude fractional amounts from the subscription rights or (ii) issue employee shares to employees up to a proportional amount of the share capital of €15,000,000.00.
- By up to €125,235,763.00 against cash or non-cash contributions (Authorised Capital 2023/II). The Board of Managing Directors is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exclude subscription rights in order to (i) exclude fractional amounts from the subscription rights; (ii) to the extent necessary, grant subscription rights to new shares to holders of conversion or option rights; (iii) increase the share capital against contributions in kind; or (iv) issue new shares against cash contributions to the extent of no more than 10% of the Bank's share capital at the time the authorisation becomes effective or at the time the authorisation is exercised, whichever amount is lower, if the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock market price for shares of the same class at the time the issue price is determined. For the determination of the maximum limit of 10% of the share capital, the offsetting rules set out in the Articles of Association apply.
The proportional amount of the share capital attributable to those shares issued in exchange for cash or contributions in kind subject to exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights must not, in aggregate, exceed 10% of the share capital of the Bank existing at the time when the Annual General Meeting adopts the resolution. If shares are issued to members of the Board of Managing Directors, members of the management or employees of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and its Group companies within the meaning of Art. 18 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act, subject to the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, the Board of Managing Directors may make use of the authorisation only up to a maximum total amount of 3% of the share capital existing at the time when the Annual General Meeting adopts the resolution. For the determination of this 3% limit, the offsetting rules set out in the Articles of Association apply. For details of the authorised capital, particularly regarding terms and conditions of exercise, please refer to the detailed explanations in Note 31.
The Board of Managing Directors was authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2020 in accordance with Art. 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act to acquire own shares in a volume of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or of the share capital existing at the time of the exercise of the present authorisation, whichever amount is lower, until 12 May 2025. Together with the Bank's treasury shares purchased for other reasons and held by the Bank or attributable
to it pursuant to Art. 71a ff. of the German Stock Corporation Act, the shares purchased on the basis of this authorisation must at no time exceed 10% of the Bank's share capital.
At the discretion of the Board of Managing Directors, the shares may be acquired on the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders. The permissible consideration for the acquisition of the shares (excluding ancillary costs) is subject to certain limits specified in the authorisation for both acquisition options.
If, in the event of a public purchase offer, the volume of shares offered exceeds the intended repurchase volume, acceptance may be made in proportion to the respective shares offered. Provision may be made for preferential acceptance of small numbers of up to 50 shares of the Bank offered for purchase per shareholder (minimum allotment). The authorisation to acquire own shares may be exercised once or several times, in whole or in partial amounts, and in combination with the aforementioned acquisition options.
The Board of Managing Directors was authorised to use repurchased shares as follows in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting:
- sale of treasury shares on the stock exchange or by means of an offer to all shareholders;
- sale of treasury shares against a non-cash contribution for the purpose of acquiring companies, parts of companies or equity interests in companies as well as other assets;
- in the event of the sale of treasury shares by means of an offer to all shareholders, the granting of a subscription right for holders of conversion or option rights, as would be due to them after exercising the conversion or option right or after fulfilment of a corresponding conversion or option obligation;
- issue of treasury shares (i) as employee shares to employees up to a proportional amount of the share capital of €15,000,000.00 or (ii) as a component of remuneration through the granting of shares to members of the Board of Managing Directors, members of the management or employees of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and its Group companies within the meaning of Art. 18 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act;
- sale of treasury shares other than on the stock exchange or by means of an offer to all shareholders, provided that the purchase price is not significantly lower than the stock market price of the shares at the time of the sale. This authorisation may be exercised only if it is ensured that the number of shares sold on the basis of this authorisation does not exceed 10% of the existing share capital of the Bank at the time the authorisation takes effect or at the time the authorisation is exercised, whichever amount is lower. For the determination of the maximum limit of 10% of the share capital, the offsetting rules set out in the authorisation apply.
The Board of Managing Directors may make use of the authorisations to exclude subscription rights for the use of treasury shares as employee shares, as a component of remuneration by providing shares to members of the Board of Managing Directors, members of management or employees and for the issue of treasury shares in return for non-cash contributions to members of the Board of Managing Directors, members of management or employees by means of the contribution of claims to variable remuneration components, bonuses or similar claims against the Bank or its Group companies only up to a total maximum of 3% of the share capital existing at the time the resolution is adopted by the Annual General Meeting. For the determination of this 3% limit, the offsetting rules set out in the authorisation apply.
The aforementioned authorisations to use treasury shares may be exercised once or several times, in whole or in part, individually or jointly. The treasury shares may be used for one or more of the aforementioned purposes. Shareholders' subscription rights in respect of resold Commerzbank shares have been excluded to the extent that these shares are used in accordance with the authorisations set out in points 2 to 5 above.
The Board of Managing Directors was further authorised to redeem shares acquired on the basis of this authorisation without the implementation of the redemption requiring a further resolution by the Annual General Meeting.
In addition to the authorisation described above, the Board of Managing Directors was authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2020, pursuant to Art. 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act, to acquire own shares by using put or call options and forward purchase contracts too. Accordingly, the Bank may sell put options to third parties and purchase call options from third parties for physical delivery as well as enter into forward purchase agreements for which there are more than two trading days between the conclusion of the purchase agreement for the own shares and the settlement by delivery of the shares (hereinafter collectively "Derivatives"). The terms and conditions of these derivatives must ensure that the derivatives entail delivery of only shares that have themselves been acquired in compliance with the principle of equal treatment; the acquisition of shares on the stock exchange is sufficient for this purpose. Under this condition, a combination of the aforementioned derivatives may also be used. The authorisation to acquire own shares using derivatives may be exercised once or several times, in full or in partial amounts.
All share purchases using derivatives are limited to shares up to the amount of 5% of the share capital existing at the time of the adoption of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on this authorisation or of the share capital existing at the time of the exercise of this authorisation, whichever amount is lower. The term of each derivative may not exceed 18 months and must be determined in such a way that the acquisition of shares through the exercise of the derivatives occurs no later than 12 May 2025.
Financial Statements and Management Report 2023
7
The price (excluding ancillary costs) agreed in a derivative for the acquisition of a share upon the exercise of options or the settlement of forward purchases is subject to certain limits specified in the authorisation, as is the acquisition price to be paid by the Bank for options, the sales price received by the Bank for options and the forward price agreed by the Bank for forward purchases.
If own shares are acquired using derivatives in compliance with the above provisions, a right of the shareholders to enter into such derivative transactions with the Bank is excluded by analogous application of Art. 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act. Shareholders have a right to tender their shares in the Bank only to the extent that the Bank has an obligation to them under the derivative transactions to take delivery of the shares. Any further right to tender is excluded.
The rules described above for directly repurchased shares apply to the use of shares acquired using derivatives.
Material agreements in the event of a change of control
following a takeover bid
In the event of a change of control at Commerzbank due to a merger or transfer of assets, an extraordinary right of termination in favour of certain contract parties has been negotiated by Commerzbank under ISDA master agreements. In general, the right of termination is also conditional upon a material deterioration in Commerzbank's credit standing. In the event of this type of termination, the individual agreements signed under these master agreements would have to be settled at market value, which can be determined on any stock exchange trading day. However, the possibility cannot be excluded that, if an individual customer with an especially large volume of business terminates a contract, Commerzbank's assets, liabilities, financial position and financial performance could nevertheless be heavily impacted due to the Bank's potential payment obligations.
Compensation agreements in the event of a takeover offer
There are no compensation agreements in the event of a takeover offer, either with the members of the Board of Managing Directors or with employees of Commerzbank.
Details pursuant to Art. 289 (4) of the German Commercial Code (HGB)
The aim of the internal control and risk management system over financial reporting is to ensure that the annual financial statements of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and the Commerzbank Group provide a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and financial performance in accordance with the applicable accounting standards under the German Commercial Code and IFRS. The internal control system and the risk
- Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
management system at Commerzbank are linked with each other, both with a view to financial reporting. Below, we shall therefore use the term ICS (internal control system). Details of the risk management system can be found in the risk report on page 37 ff.
The objective of proper and reliable financial reporting is endangered if material information in the financial reporting is erroneous. It is irrelevant whether this is due to one single matter or a combination of several. Risks to financial reporting may arise from errors in the accounting processes. Fraudulent behaviour can also result in the misstatement of information. The Bank therefore has to ensure it minimises the risks of incorrect statement, measurement or presentation of material information in the financial reporting. The Commerzbank ICS is designed to provide reasonable assurance that the relevant legal requirements are complied with, that business is conducted in a proper and cost- effective manner and that financial reporting is complete and accurate.
Legal basis and guidelines
Art. 289 (4) of the German Commercial Code requires capital market-oriented companies to describe the material features of their ICS in the management report. Commerzbank follows the principles for bank-specific organisation of the internal control system set out in the Minimum Requirements for Risk Management (MaRisk).
The Bank's internal control system is structured in line with the internationally recognised framework developed by the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). Commerzbank derives the following objectives from this:
- that business processes be effective and efficient,
- that applicable laws and regulations be observed and
- that financial reporting be reliable.
As regards the risk assessment of the reporting process required by COSO in respect of the reliability of financial reporting (for example, ensuring that all transactions are fully and correctly recognised in the financial statements), the Bank follows the recommendations of the International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 315.
Organisation
The written rules of procedure form a sound basis for good corporate governance that provides strategic direction for the Group as a whole while taking account of risk elements. These rules are defined as the transparent description, to be updated on an ongoing basis, of the organisational structure and processes of a company, including powers. The binding standard required by regulation for the organisational structure is set down in the policy on the written rules of procedure and the process framework.
These form the framework for descriptions and documentation of instructions, including processes. Documenting and updating the organisational structure are seen as part of the written rules of procedure and sets consistent and binding minimum requirements as a governance framework for all corporate units. The primary feature is the principle of clear allocation of responsibility - from the schedule of business responsibilities for the Board of Managing Directors and the global functional lead for the Group functions to administrative cost approval authorities at the lower management levels. The scope and structure of the governance framework follow both the legal and regulatory requirements and also the "Commerzbank corporate constitution" approved by the Board of Managing Directors. The governance framework translates the main guiding principles of the corporate constitution into practical rules and comprises the following elements:
- schedule of business responsibilities for the Board of Managing Directors,
- business remits of the units,
- rules of procedure,
- organisational charts and
- approval authorities for administrative costs.
The organisational control and monitoring units that ensure a functioning and efficient control structure are aligned in three successive levels at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft. The three lines of defence model is a central element in Commerzbank's corporate constitution. In addition, where tasks in the Bank by their nature cannot be combined, they are organised into different areas applying the principle of separation of functions. Strict checks are also carried out using the dual-control principle to minimise risks in financial reporting.
In accordance with MaRisk, responsibility for implementing, executing, applying, refining and reviewing the Bank-wide ICS lies with the Board of Managing Directors. The Board of Managing Directors is responsible for designing the Group-wide ICS and demonstrating that it is appropriate, while the CFO is responsible for designing the ICS over financial reporting and ensuring its operating effectiveness for this purpose. The CFO is responsible for the design of the ICS through appropriate and effective control steps and for embedding these into the various processes. The Board of Managing Directors is also responsible for ensuring that the financial statements for the parent company and Group are properly prepared.
The Supervisory Board is supported in its oversight of the financial reporting primarily by the Audit Committee set up for this purpose.
It provides support in monitoring the accounting process and the effectiveness of the risk management system (especially the internal control system), compliance and the internal audit function. It also provides support in monitoring the performance of the annual audit, particularly with regard to the independence of the auditor and the services provided by the auditor. The Audit Committee also monitors remediation of deficiencies identified by the auditor within the scope of the follow-up and reporting done by the internal audit function (Group Audit).
Group Audit reports to the Supervisory Board and its appointed committees in line with regulatory requirements and by means of summary quarterly reports about the work it has carried out and its material findings. Group Finance (GM-F), which reports directly to the CFO, is responsible for ensuring that the financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the relevant laws and internal and external guidelines. Within GM-F, the Financial & Management Reporting unit is responsible for the intranet-based provision of accounting guidelines. Implementation of these accounting guidelines supports consistent and correct financial reporting across the Group. The cluster delivery organisation within GM-F is responsible for the operation and ongoing technical and functional development of the infrastructure for core finance processes.
Controls to minimise risk
Controls at the Bank are integrated directly into operating processes, either technically or manually (i.e. by means of organisation). Technical controls are used in the IT systems employed and consist, for example, of check sums and verification digits. Technical controls are often complemented by manual controls such as screen approvals carried out by the responsible employees. Further measures such as approval authorities, the separation of functions and the issuing of IT permissions also help increase data quality. Additional controls are in place during further processing to check that the data entered is complete and accurate.
Monitoring by Group Audit
Group Audit (GM-A) is the internal audit function and provides independent, objective and risk-oriented auditing and advisory services on behalf of the Board of Managing Directors. It supports the Bank in achieving its business objectives, using a systematic and targeted approach to evaluate the effectiveness of risk management, controls and management and monitoring processes and to help to improve them. The scope of its work encompasses all the Bank's activities, irrespective of whether they have been outsourced or not.
Group Audit is directly accountable to and reports to the full Board of Managing Directors. In performing its duties, it has a full and unrestricted right to information. GM-A performs its functions autonomously and independently. Particularly with regard to
Financial Statements and Management Report 2023
9
reporting and the assessment of audit results, GM-A is not subject to any directives. GM-A's activities complement the work of the subsidiaries' internal audit departments within the framework of Group risk management. It may involve these departments in its auditing activities.
GM-A promptly prepares a written report on each audit; recipients include the responsible members of the Board of Managing Directors. On the basis of internal and external audit reports, GM-A oversees and documents the steps taken to remedy any reported deficiencies within the period of time specified for this. If the required action is not taken in time, an escalation process comes into effect. Besides its quarterly summary reports, GM-A also prepares an annual report on the audits that it has carried out during the course of the financial year, adherence to the audit plan, significant deficiencies according to MaRisk and the corrective measures taken and presents this report to the Board of Managing Directors.
The financial reporting process
The financial reporting processes at Commerzbank are supported by IT systems integrated into each process. The annual financial statements of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft in Germany are produced using a financial architecture consisting of a financial data warehouse that provides a consistent repository of basic information, and standard SAP software for the financial function. The parent company in Germany therefore has a single solution using consistent financial data for the financial statements under both IFRS and the German Commercial Code.
As part of the input process for financial reporting, all information relevant for drawing up the financial statements of Commerzbank Group under IFRS and Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft under the German Commercial Code is submitted to GM-F by the reporting units. Data is transmitted via an online data entry functionality directly into SAP EC-CS consolidation software, which has been adapted to the Bank's requirements. Subsidiaries submit IFRS data; German and foreign branches also submit data under the German Commercial Code. Data is automatically checked for consistency before transmission to GM-F. Once the plausibility checks have been successfully completed, the individual reports can be finalised. GM-F uses this data to prepare the separate financial statements of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, to execute all the necessary steps are taken to produce the Group financial statements and for performing further plausibility checks. Drawing up the Group financial statements involves individual consolidation steps (e.g. consolidating equity, liabilities, income and expenses), currency translation and the elimination of intra-Group profits.
IFRS segment reporting is done on a separate IT system. This involves reconciliation with the data from accounting.
10 Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Measures to further enhance the ICS for financial reporting
The ICS for financial reporting has been adapted to meet the needs of the Commerzbank Group and it is enhanced further on an ongoing basis. To this end, Control Environment Finance (CEF) has been permanently implemented at Group Finance. CEF is based on the GM-F "process map". This is a top-down representation of all key processes, which is refined with descriptions of procedures and in which the risks in relation to the reliability of financial reporting are determined, applying the COSO framework. The Bank also follows the recommendations of International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 315.
Suitable controls are implemented to minimise the risks identified. With respect to the effectiveness of the ICS, the way in which the controls are designed in the form of appropriate steps and embedded into the respective processes and the way the controls are performed at the operating level are decisive factors in minimising risk.
The ICS for financial reporting is reinforced by regular assessment of the effectiveness and efficiency of key controls and regular checks on how controls are implemented.
This procedure ensures that risks are identified and minimised and that any potential negative developments on the operational side are avoided.
Other
No material changes have been made to the financial reporting ICS since the reporting date.
Details pursuant to Art. 340a (1a) in conjunction with Art. 289b (3) of the German Commercial Code (HGB)
The details pursuant to Art. 340a (1a) in conjunction with Art. 289b (3) of the German Commercial Code (HGB) can be found as a combined separate non-financial report on the Commerzbank website.
Declaration on corporate governance pursuant to Art. 289f HGB
In addition to the statutory requirements pursuant to Art. 289f of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board must report on the Bank's corporate governance in the declaration on corporate governance. This follows from Principle 23 of the German Corporate Governance Code in the version of 28 April 2022, published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 27 June 2022, on which this declaration is based.
Commerzbank attaches great importance to responsible and transparent corporate governance aimed at sustainable value creation. That is why the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board expressly support the goals and objectives set out in the German Corporate Governance Code.
Recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code
Commerzbank declares every year whether the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code have been and are being complied with or explains which individual recommendations are not being implemented and the reasons why. This annual declaration of compliance by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board is published on the Commerzbank website at https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/declaration-of- compliance. There is also an archive of all the declarations of compliance made since 2002. The declaration valid as of 31 December 2023 was made in November 2023.
As can be seen from the wording of the declaration below, Commerzbank complies with virtually all of the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code; it deviates from them in only a few points:
Since the submission of the last Declaration of Compliance in December 2022, the recommendations of the "German Corporate Governance Code Commission" in the version of 28 April 2022
- published in the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) on 27 June 2022 - have been complied with, except for the following recommendations:
- According to Recommendation G.10 Sentence 2 of the Code the granted long-term variable remuneration components shall be accessible to a member of the Board of Managing Directors only after a period of four years. The remuneration system for members of the Board of Managing Directors, in force since 1 January 2023, deviates from the recommendation, as the member of the Board of Managing Directors can access to a part of the granted long-term variable remuneration (LTI) before the end of the four-year period. The remuneration system provides that beginning with the LTI for the financial year 2023, subject to the regular deferral period of five years, the LTI is payable in five tranches, each tranche equally split into a cash and a share-based payment. In addition, the share- based payment of the LTI is subject to a twelve-month retention period. Therefore, the member of the Board of Managing Directors receives 50% of the LTI already before the end of the four-year period. The details are illustrated in the remuneration system for the Board of Managing Directors, which is published on the homepage. The payment of the LTI in tranches is consistent with the bank-specific regulatory requirements set out in the Remuneration Ordinance for
