Equities CBK DE000CBK1001
|Delayed Xetra - 11:39:34 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.68 EUR
|-2.64%
|-1.25%
|+20.87%
|Aug. 04
|Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
|DJ
|Aug. 04
|COMMERZBANK AG : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
COMMERZBANK : Good Q2 figures despite additional burdens from Polish CHF loans
August 04, 2023 at 08:02 am
Company Profile
Commerzbank AG is one of the leading German banking groups. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking and private banking (53.5%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, etc.), private banking, etc.; - market and investment banking (34.8%): financial engineering, merger-acquisition consulting, stock operations, specialized and structured financing, capital market operations, etc.; - other (11.6%): public works financing, specialized and structured financing, mortgage loans, etc. At the end of 2021, the group managed EUR 373.9 billion in current credits and EUR 299.2 billion in current deposits.
SectorBanks
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Commerzbank AG
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
10.68EUR
Average target price
13.27EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.22%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Banks
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+20.87%
|14 765 M $
|-20.62%
|14 834 M $
|+7.22%
|15 133 M $
|+16.21%
|14 351 M $
|+15.62%
|15 548 M $
|-0.28%
|13 976 M $
|+11.31%
|15 609 M $
|+15.85%
|13 616 M $
|+33.40%
|13 344 M $
|+35.73%
|13 323 M $