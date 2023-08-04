  1. Markets
  2. Stock Allemagne
  3. Commerzbank AG
  4. News
  5. Commerzbank : Good Q2 figures despite additional burdens from Polish CHF loans
Security CBK

COMMERZBANK AG

Equities CBK DE000CBK1001

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Xetra - 11:39:34 2023-08-04 am EDT Intraday chart for Commerzbank AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.68 EUR -2.64% -1.25% +20.87%
Aug. 04 Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup DJ
Aug. 04 COMMERZBANK AG : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating MD

COMMERZBANK : Good Q2 figures despite additional burdens from Polish CHF loans

August 04, 2023 at 08:02 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Commerzbank AG

Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup DJ
COMMERZBANK AG : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating MD
German bonds: price gains after US labor market report DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 04.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
High interest rates boost Commerzbank - share buyback disappoints DP
China's importance to German exporters on the wane RE
Commerzbank remains weak - share buybacks keep busy DP
COMMERZBANK : Good Q2 figures despite additional burdens from Polish CHF loans Alphavalue
Commerzbank Previews Friday's Canada Labor Report for July MT
Germany's Surprise Industrial Output Growth Helps Stocks Rebound MT
Commerzbank on Overnight News MT
COMMERZBANK AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating MD
COMMERZBANK AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating MD
German bonds: Price losses ahead of U.S. labor market report DP
North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher But Jobs Report to Drive Direction DJ
COMMERZBANK AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating MD
European Midday Briefing: Focus on U.S. Jobs Data for Fed Clues DJ
Commerzbank very weak - costs in focus DP
High interest rates boost Commerzbank - share sinks to Dax bottom DP
COMMERZBANK AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
COMMERZBANK AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
Commerzbank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Commerzbank AG, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023 CI
Commerzbank Lifts FY23 Net Interest Income Outlook Amid Rate Hikes MT
Commerzbank posts better-than-expected 20% rise in Q2 net profit RE

Chart Commerzbank AG

Chart Commerzbank AG
More charts

Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is one of the leading German banking groups. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking and private banking (53.5%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, etc.), private banking, etc.; - market and investment banking (34.8%): financial engineering, merger-acquisition consulting, stock operations, specialized and structured financing, capital market operations, etc.; - other (11.6%): public works financing, specialized and structured financing, mortgage loans, etc. At the end of 2021, the group managed EUR 373.9 billion in current credits and EUR 299.2 billion in current deposits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Commerzbank AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
10.68EUR
Average target price
13.27EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.22%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG
Chart Analysis Commerzbank AG
+20.87% 14 765 M $
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
-20.62% 14 834 M $
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Chart Analysis KB Financial Group Inc.
+7.22% 15 133 M $
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Chart Analysis ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
+16.21% 14 351 M $
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Chart Analysis Erste Group Bank AG
+15.62% 15 548 M $
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
-0.28% 13 976 M $
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+11.31% 15 609 M $
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
+15.85% 13 616 M $
BDO UNIBANK, INC.
Chart Analysis BDO Unibank, Inc.
+33.40% 13 344 M $
CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis CNPC Capital Company Limited
+35.73% 13 323 M $
Other Banks
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer