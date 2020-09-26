Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank: Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors

09/26/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

September 26, 2020

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 18:54:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 8 369 M 9 735 M 9 735 M
Net income 2020 -318 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 012 M 5 823 M 5 830 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 47 549
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,89 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-27.46%5 823
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 681
