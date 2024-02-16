COMMERZBANK : Oddo BHF lowers its price target
According to the research house, the previous day's publication confirmed the overall positive trend in both operating and balance sheet terms, and confirmed the credible prospect of a significant improvement in shareholder return in the short to medium term.
Valuation remains attractive, given the company's now solid fundamentals and high yield potential", adds Oddo BHF, which points to a potential upside of nearly 40% for the stock, compared with an average of around 30% within its sector coverage.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction