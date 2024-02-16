COMMERZBANK : Oddo BHF lowers its price target

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on Commerzbank, while slightly lowering its target price from €15.5 to €15, following a downward adjustment of its net income expectations (-5% on average over 2024-26).



According to the research house, the previous day's publication confirmed the overall positive trend in both operating and balance sheet terms, and confirmed the credible prospect of a significant improvement in shareholder return in the short to medium term.



Valuation remains attractive, given the company's now solid fundamentals and high yield potential", adds Oddo BHF, which points to a potential upside of nearly 40% for the stock, compared with an average of around 30% within its sector coverage.



