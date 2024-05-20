COMMERZBANK : Oddo BHF raises its price target

Oddo BHF has reiterated its 'outperform' rating on Commerzbank and raised its target price from 15.8 to 17.7 euros, after adjusting upwards its net income expectations (+2% on average over 2024-26) following the German bank's quarterly results.



The publication confirms the rather favorable trend for Commerzbank on both the operating and balance sheet fronts, and ultimately reinforces the credibility of the prospects for a significant improvement in shareholder return in the short to medium term", he believes.



Oddo BHF continues: "The valuation remains attractive, given the company's solid fundamentals and high return potential," and sees upside potential for the stock of nearly 20%, compared with less than 10% on average within its sector coverage.



