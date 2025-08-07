Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Commerzbank shares, with a target price raised from €27 to €34, supported by good underlying operations in the first half and improved 2025 guidance (with increased credibility in the medium term).



The broker has revised its net income forecasts (+7% on average for 2025-28) and its CoE (around 11%) for the German bank, and above all is taking greater account of the potential for returns to shareholders.



The valuation remains attractive given the solid fundamentals and outlook (profitability, capital distribution), the analyst adds, notably pointing to an average total return of around 12% over 2025-28, compared with around 7% for the sector.