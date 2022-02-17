Log in
Commerzbank : Presentation for Analysts

02/17/2022
Successful first

transformation year

  • positive net result

Analyst conference - Q4 2021 / FY 2021 preliminary and unaudited results

17 February 2022

Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO & Bettina Orlopp, CFO, Frankfurt

All figures in this presentation are subject to rounding

Manfred Knof

CEO

17 February 2022

Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt

1

Commerzbank on track

Financial year 2021 better than expected -positive net result despite significant extraordinary burdens

Strategy implementation progressing well - major milestones reached

Positive outlook for 2022 - clear perspective to resume dividend payments

17 February 2022

Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt

2

Strong delivery in 2021

Operating Result

1,183

(€m)

-233

430

Net Result

(€m)

-2,870

FY 2020

FY 2021

Operating result includes €600m reserves for CHF loans and covers restructuring charges of €1.1bn

Revenues increased by 3%

Thorough risk management in pandemic

- risk provisioning reduced by 67%

Costs actively reduced - cost target excluding Q2 one-off met

17 February 2022

Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt

3

Major transformation milestones reached

Business model

FTE reduction

Branch network

Capital efficiency

transformation

optimisation

PSBC's first 3 advisory

>6,000 FTE reduction of

Reduction of ~250

Low yielding client

centers operational

10,000 FTE target

domestic branches

business (RWA

already locked-in

efficiency <3%) in CC

CC's Mittelstand division

Closure of 6 international

reduced from 34% to 29%

with first 1,000 customers

locations and sale of 1

in digital direct bank

subsidiary signed

coverage model

17 February 2022

Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
