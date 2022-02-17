Commerzbank : Presentation for Analysts
Successful first
transformation year
Analyst conference - Q4 2021 / FY 2021 preliminary and unaudited results
17 February 2022
Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO & Bettina Orlopp, CFO, Frankfurt
All figures in this presentation are subject to rounding
17 February 2022
Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt
1
Commerzbank on track
Financial year 2021 better than expected -positive net result despite significant extraordinary burdens
Strategy implementation progressing well - major milestones reached
Positive outlook for 2022 - clear perspective to resume dividend payments
17 February 2022
Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt
2
Operating Result
1,183
(€m)
-233
430
Net Result
(€m)
Operating result includes €600m reserves for CHF loans and covers restructuring charges of €1.1bn
Revenues increased by 3%
✓
Thorough risk management in pandemic
- risk provisioning reduced by 67%
Costs actively reduced - cost target excluding Q2 one-off met
17 February 2022
Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt
3
Major transformation milestones reached
Business model
FTE reduction
Branch network
Capital efficiency
transformation
optimisation
PSBC's first 3 advisory
>6,000 FTE reduction of
Reduction of ~250
Low yielding client
centers operational
10,000 FTE target
domestic branches
business (RWA
already locked-in
efficiency <3%) in CC
CC's Mittelstand division
Closure of 6 international
reduced from 34% to 29%
with first 1,000 customers
locations and sale of 1
in digital direct bank
subsidiary signed
coverage model
17 February 2022
Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, CEO, Frankfurt
4
