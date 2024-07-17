The German banking sector continues to operate in a demanding environment, characterised by economic uncertainties and, in Germany, a stagnating economy as well as increasing regulatory requirements. In addition, the year 2023 was overshadowed by wars and political turmoil.

Given the challenging economic conditions, Commerzbank experienced an excellent 2023 financial year. We achieved the key objectives of our "Strategy 2024" ahead of time and even exceeded some of them. This means we have achieved the best result in 15 years. This was followed in November 2023 by the publication of our strategic plan up to 2027. Commerzbank is aiming for further profitable growth in the coming years. Its main aim is to increase commission income in order to become less dependent on the interest rate environment. As the bank for Germany, Commerzbank wants to support its customers in the green and digital transformation and act as an advisor in uncertain times. The goal is to consolidate the trust regained on the capital market and to enable shareholders to participate increasingly in the Bank's success.

To successfully address the challenges, Commerzbank is also continually reviewing its remuneration strategy and structures. This applies to all remuneration models - both to the remuneration model for employees and the Management Board remuneration model - as described in the Remuneration Report pursuant to Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), and which Commerzbank published separately in the 2023 Remuneration Report in March 2024.

Commerzbank revised its variable remuneration system for employees at the end of 2023. In doing so, the Bank is harmonising the remuneration system for pay-scale and non-pay-scale employees and rewarding success in sales more strongly than before. The new model has been in place since January 2024 and will come into effect for the first time in 2025 upon payment of the variable remuneration for employees.

As a major institution, Commerzbank AG is obliged, pursuant to Section 16 Paragraph 1 of the German Remuneration Ordinance for Institutions (German: Institutsvergütungsverordnung, IVV), in conjunction with Article 450 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, to disclose information on its remuneration structures and, pursuant to Section 27 Paragraph 1 Sentence 3 IVV, further information