Vote on the 2022 remuneration report at the 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the 2022 financial year, with 85.81% voting in favour. The high approval rate is evidence of investors' trust in the Bank's decisions mapping the path ahead and at the same time acts as a spur to continue working on the ongoing improvement of the remuneration system. Meanwhile, the Bank has identified further potential for improvement - including in response to suggestions from investors.

With regard to the targets for the long-term incentive (LTI) component in remuneration, investors noted that separate long-term targets are not used for the LTI, that the LTI is instead based on the same targets as the short-term incentive (STI) component. These are targets that are derived from the Bank's long-term strategy and broken down for the upcoming financial year. Investors suggested that the measurement of the LTI should be based on long-term targets that are forward-looking and extend over several years. The Supervisory Board discussed this suggestion in great detail. The Supervisory Board's main reason for using identical targets for the STI and LTI under the "Strategy 2024" programme was based on the desire to spur on the members of the Board of Managing Directors to achieve the milestones for the ongoing transformation. Achievement of the targets for the individual annual portions up to 2024 was and is of essential importance to the success of the "Strategy 2024" programme. Any dilution through longer-term targets could have jeopardised the success of the transformation.

The appropriateness of this approach was impressively demonstrated by the successful and early completion of the transformation programme. The "Strategy 2027"