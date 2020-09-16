Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank: Second own Green Bond finds extensive interest from investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 11:05am EDT

September 16, 2020

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 15:04:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
11:05aCOMMERZBANK : Second own Green Bond finds extensive interest from investors
PU
10:55aCOMMERZBANK : Second own Green Bond finds extensive interest from investors more
PU
09/15Currencies at 7-mth highs on upbeat China data; lira near record lows
RE
09/14OPEC Extends Forecast for Decline in Global Oil Demand --Update
DJ
09/14OPEC Deepens Forecast for Decline in Global Oil Demand
DJ
09/14COMMERZBANK AG : Downgraded to Sell by UBS
MD
09/11Oil ends lower for second week as stockpiles rise, demand weakens
RE
09/10ECB's Lagarde takes benign view on growth, euro strength
RE
09/10ECB's Lagarde takes benign view on growth, euro strength
RE
09/10ECB's Lagarde takes benign view on growth, euro strength
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 371 M 9 900 M 9 900 M
Net income 2020 -353 M -417 M -417 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 850 M 6 930 M 6 918 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 47 549
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,94 €
Last Close Price 4,67 €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-15.33%6 930
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.28%138 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group