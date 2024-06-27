2023 Modern Slavery

and Human Trafficking Statement

Commerzbank AG

Introduction

Welcome to our eighth Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking statement.

This statement is made by Commerzbank AG (the "Bank") pursuant to Section 54 of the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015 and applies to Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Commerzbank UK Limited and Commerzbank Finance Limited for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

This statement details the actions the Bank has taken during the 2023 financial year and continues to take to mitigate the risks of slavery and human trafficking being facilitated through the Bank's business, operations and supply chains.

Whilst covered in part in this statement, detailed information on our broader approach to managing

environmental and social risks can be found in our Annual Report 2023

2

Contents

04

05

06

07

08

09

Our Commitment

Our Strategy

Our Values

Our Code

Our Business

Products

of Conduct

and Clients

and Services

0317

16

15

13

11

10

Governance:

Governance:

Policies

Our Suppliers

Our Workforce

Client Controls

Oversight Controls

Responsibilities

and Procedures

Product Controls

18

19

20

21

22

23

Reporting MS&HT

Monitoring

Training

External Engagement

Commerzbank

Initiatives,

and Investigation

and Awareness Raising

and Collaborations

Foundation

Memberships

and Certifications

29

28

27

26

25

24

Appendix A

Approval

Looking

German Supply Chain

ESG & Modern

Sustainability

Slavery

Ahead

Due Diligence Act

& Modern Slavery

3

Our Commitment

Corporate responsibility is a guiding principle of Commerzbank: environmental, social and ethical aspects have a crucial role in the way we manage our company.

We believe companies can only be successful in business if their day-to-day activities are accepted by society and they meet their responsibility towards the environment and society. That is why we have firmly anchored sustainability as one of the four cornerstones of our strategy at Commerzbank. With our new net zero commitment among other things, we seek to live up to this responsibility and to actively contribute to the sustainable transformation of society and the economy. We have long had binding rules in place for handling environmental and social risks. Transparency and fairness towards our customers are one of the key pillars of sustainable business development.

Commerzbank's position on human rights is consistent with and follows internationally accepted human rights and corporate responsibility standards, including:

By participating in the UN Global Compact, Commerzbank has committed itself to*:

the Universal Declaration

the OECD's guidelines for

of Human Rights

Multinational Enterprises

the OECD's framework

the International Covenant

'Due Diligence for

on Economic, Social and

Responsible Corporate

Cultural Rights

Lending and Securities

Underwriting'

United Nations Guiding

the International Covenant

Principles for Business and

Human Rights

on Civil and Political Rights

the International Labour Standards of the International Labour Organisation

supporting

ensuring not to

safeguarding

standing up for

standing up for

promoting the

and respecting

be complicit in

the freedom of

the elimination

the abolition of

elimination of

the protection

human rights

association and

of all forms of

child labour

discrimination

of the

abuses

the effective

forced labour

in regard to

internationally

recognition

employment

proclaimed

of the right

and occupation

human rights

to collective

bargaining

*Within the framework of the applicable laws and regulations, we have implemented these standards.

4

Our Strategy

About 150 years ago, merchants from Hamburg, Germany founded Commerzbank with the aim of creating new prospects. The principles of the honourable merchant are still the foundation on which we stand.

Sustainability has been an integral part of our corporate strategy since 2020. Our current strategy "Moving Forward" is based on three pillars: Growth, Excellence, and Responsibility. At the core of our sustainability strategy is our commitment to becoming a net-zero bank. This applies to our own operations as well as to our loan and investment portfolio. To achieve this goal, we provide our clients with innovative product solutions and actively support them in their transformation toward sustainability.

Integrity is the foundation

Performance is our engine

Responsibility is our

of our business model

We do our best every day.

mission

To be in accordance with our

We enjoy taking ourselves

We are proud to take

values and rules, even if no one

further, and with it our team

responsibility. For our teams,

is watching - that is our basic

and Commerzbank. Because

our customers, our industry and

conviction. Integrity is what

only when our customers

society. Our future is borne by

can be expected of us since we

realize that they are becoming

all of us and Commerzbank is

expect it from ourselves.

more successful thanks to

committed to its contribution.

Commerzbank, we are more

successful as well.

Our Purpose:

"We create prospects for ambitious people

and companies."

5

Our Values

Our corporate values shape our interaction both for co-operation and in our behaviour towards our customers, business partners and society. The values show that we are aware of our corporate responsibility and are guided by traditional values.

TRUST is the anchor of any promotion.

TRANSPARENCY and appreciation

RESPONSIBILITY shapes promotion.

This is about the reliability of a relationship. Right

are closely related.

Our foundation enables, supports and helps in

from the start, we spend a lot of time exchanging

The basis for this is, for example, open interaction with

relevant social areas, because we believe: Support

ideas and talking to our funding partners. Both sides

one another and dialog about expectations.

creates the future.

benefit from this.

RESPECT between the funding foundation

COURAGE is part of every

SUSTAINABILITY is the theme

and the project partner is the most

foundation's actions.

of our present and future.

important thing.

We see ourselves as a learning foundation. For us,

For us, it starts with structural and strategic issues in

By this we mean a mindful interest in each other,

it is important to keep trying out new things. A

the context of a funding partnership.

meeting at eye level, as well as opening up spaces

constructive culture of making mistakes is just as

for each other.

much a part of this as the joy of discovery.

6

Our Code of Conduct

The Bank's Code of Conduct, which is globally binding for all its employees, sets out the Bank's values and its expectations of staff and includes a clear commitment to human rights.

Who it effects:

direct

employees

0 1

02

03

04

05

We behave as we expect others to behave.

We are attentive to the interests of our customers, act carefully and in accordance with the rules.

We are committed to society and take on responsibility.

We critically assess ourselves and manage risks and conflicts constructively.

We do not accept bribes and act honestly and in compliance with tax law.

06

07

08

09

1  0

We do not give unauthorised persons access to data.

We respect digital values and are transparent with our customers on the use of their data.

We use service providers professionally and require their integrity.

We are mindful of our behaviour in public and seek out support when necessary.

For us, leadership means setting an example, trusting others and taking responsibility.

Code of

customers

Conduct

suppliers

investors

shareholders

service providers

interested parties

Who it effects:

indirect

7

Our Business and Clients

Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand (SMEs) and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany.

Outside Germany, the Bank

is represented through:

Commerzbank

is

a

leading

international

"

commercial

bank

with

Commerz-

branches and offices in

almost 40 countries. In

bank AG is

the two business segments Private

and Small Business Customers, as

a listed

well as Corporate Clients, the Bank

" public

offers a comprehensive portfolio of

limited

financial services which is precisely

aligned to the clients' needs.

company.

It is one of

the 40

companies

in the DAX

The

Polish

index of

subsidiary

mBank

Deutsche

is

an

innovative

digital

bank.

It

Börse.

serves around 5.8 million private

and

corporate

customers, mainly

in Poland but also in the Czech

Republic and Slovakia.

8

As a financial

institution and provider of capital,

we have an important role in

tackling MS&HT. Commerzbank does not want to become linked through our business relationships to any form of modern slavery. Commerzbank expressly stands up for its corporate responsibility and for the sustainable orientation of its business activities. For this reason, Commerzbank implements a variety of measures in various areas and carefully considers the economic, ecological and social consequences of how we do business with our clients. Our client due diligence and screening controls therefore encapsulate MS&HT considerations and risk assessments.

14

32

5

OPERATIONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

MATERIAL

FOREIGN BRANCHES

OFFICES

SUBSIDIARIES

on all continents; in the Corporate Clients' business, the Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries

Complete list of holdings in affiliated and other companies

Products and Services

We combine advantages of a digitalised bank with personal advisory services, consistent customer focus, and sustainability. We intend to support our customers with relevant products and solutions and to further improve the customer experience across all channels and therefore strengthen our revenue base.

Our Products and Services

Private and Small-Business

Customers segment

We will expand the range of optimised and digital banking solutions for the Bank's almost 11 million customers. With a holistic approach and its two brands, Commerzbank and comdirect, all customer needs will be met - be it online or mobile, in our advisory centre, or across around 400 existing branches. Commerzbank is committed to offering every customer the right model for their daily banking needs. As a premium provider, Commerzbank aims to be first point of contact for demanding customers. Comdirect will strengthen its position as the primary digital bank with an expanded product range and its excellent brokerage platform.

Corporate Clients segment

Client orientation is our strength - we are the Bank for Germany. As the leading bank for the Mittelstand, Commerzbank will continue to closely support its corporate clients during their ongoing transformation. In line with our strategic plan until 2027, the Bank will maintain its strategy in corporate banking by targeted investments in products and digital solutions. We consistently consider all activities, products and processes from the client's perspective, as the needs of our corporate clients are the basis of our strategic orientation. In our international business, we accompany clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria or Switzerland as well as from future industries.

TRANSACTION BANKING

INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS

Corporate Account

Investment Management

Cash Management

Pensions Management

Trade Finance

Equities & Liquidity Management

Electronic Banking

Risk Management

CORPORATE FINANCING

Working Capital Financing

CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISORY

Sureties & Guarantees

Advisory Services

Capital Expenditure

M&A Advisory

& Structured Finance

Capital Markets Financing

  • Commerzbank transacts " approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade.

Sustainable Products:

We are continuously expanding the share of sustainable products for our customers. One of our key sustainability goals is to reduce CO2 emissions from our credit and investment portfolio to "net zero" by 2050. See our ESG Framework where we set out the criteria we use to classify financial commitments and products as sustainable, and how we are making the composition of the sustainable business portfolio transparent.

9

Client Controls

Product Controls

Using a risk based approach, where material issues, relating to any topic, are identified pre or post onboarding, a client/ transaction may be escalated to the

Regional Customer Governance Committee London ('RCGC') to assess the Bank's appetite for that relationship. MS&HT risks (e.g. slavery related adverse news against a counterparty) are raised and discussed by senior management (including the UK MLRO) during compliance governance meetings.

Publication of a MS&HT statement

is a standard agenda item discussed

on 'Compliance2Compliance' due

Risk based enhanced due diligence

diligence calls held with high risk

clients. Commerzbank is proactive in

reviews of high risk customer files

engaging in MS&HT discussions with

cover MS&HT red flags.

our clients.

Local adverse media screening "top

Our pre and post client onboarding

ups" covering MS&HT are applied to

'Know Your Client' due diligence

pre-onboarding and rolling reviews

includes open source research

for all London Branch clients.

including Factiva and Dow Jones

Positive string searches will pick up

screening. This involves looking for

terms like "slave" and are escalated

references to potential slavery issues

to Financial Crime Compliance for

such as poor labour practices.

review.

The New Product Process ('NPP') is a Commerzbank Group wide approach which covers the setup and approval for new products and changes to existing products. The objective of the NPP is to identify, analyse and assess the embedded risks of any new activities including the impact on the overall risk profile and on the risk appetite of the Bank. Various departments are required to review and vote on each NPP request via the Bank's NPP tool, this includes Financial Crime Compliance.

For example, where a London nexus exists, the London Compliance Policy and Advisory team are required to assess the financial crime risks (including MS&HT risks) posed by each new product or change in product.

Each Support Unit's (i.e Compliance, Tax, Reputational Risk, Finance etc.) risk rating and overall assessment of NPPs may result in process amendments, changes in the IT environment, reporting requirements and any other risk-based controls/set conditions we see fit to manage any identified risks. Senior management approval and oversight is also part of the end-to-end NPP process.

10

