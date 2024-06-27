Introduction

Welcome to our eighth Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking statement.

This statement is made by Commerzbank AG (the "Bank") pursuant to Section 54 of the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015 and applies to Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Commerzbank UK Limited and Commerzbank Finance Limited for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

This statement details the actions the Bank has taken during the 2023 financial year and continues to take to mitigate the risks of slavery and human trafficking being facilitated through the Bank's business, operations and supply chains.

Whilst covered in part in this statement, detailed information on our broader approach to managing

environmental and social risks can be found in our Annual Report 2023