2023 Modern Slavery
and Human Trafficking Statement
Commerzbank AG
Introduction
Welcome to our eighth Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking statement.
This statement is made by Commerzbank AG (the "Bank") pursuant to Section 54 of the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015 and applies to Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Commerzbank UK Limited and Commerzbank Finance Limited for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.
This statement details the actions the Bank has taken during the 2023 financial year and continues to take to mitigate the risks of slavery and human trafficking being facilitated through the Bank's business, operations and supply chains.
Whilst covered in part in this statement, detailed information on our broader approach to managing
environmental and social risks can be found in our Annual Report 2023
Our Commitment
Corporate responsibility is a guiding principle of Commerzbank: environmental, social and ethical aspects have a crucial role in the way we manage our company.
We believe companies can only be successful in business if their day-to-day activities are accepted by society and they meet their responsibility towards the environment and society. That is why we have firmly anchored sustainability as one of the four cornerstones of our strategy at Commerzbank. With our new net zero commitment among other things, we seek to live up to this responsibility and to actively contribute to the sustainable transformation of society and the economy. We have long had binding rules in place for handling environmental and social risks. Transparency and fairness towards our customers are one of the key pillars of sustainable business development.
Commerzbank's position on human rights is consistent with and follows internationally accepted human rights and corporate responsibility standards, including:
By participating in the UN Global Compact, Commerzbank has committed itself to*:
the Universal Declaration
the OECD's guidelines for
of Human Rights
Multinational Enterprises
the OECD's framework
the International Covenant
'Due Diligence for
on Economic, Social and
Responsible Corporate
Cultural Rights
Lending and Securities
Underwriting'
United Nations Guiding
the International Covenant
Principles for Business and
Human Rights
on Civil and Political Rights
the International Labour Standards of the International Labour Organisation
supporting
ensuring not to
safeguarding
standing up for
standing up for
promoting the
and respecting
be complicit in
the freedom of
the elimination
the abolition of
elimination of
the protection
human rights
association and
of all forms of
child labour
discrimination
of the
abuses
the effective
forced labour
in regard to
internationally
recognition
employment
proclaimed
of the right
and occupation
human rights
to collective
bargaining
*Within the framework of the applicable laws and regulations, we have implemented these standards.
4
Our Strategy
About 150 years ago, merchants from Hamburg, Germany founded Commerzbank with the aim of creating new prospects. The principles of the honourable merchant are still the foundation on which we stand.
Sustainability has been an integral part of our corporate strategy since 2020. Our current strategy "Moving Forward" is based on three pillars: Growth, Excellence, and Responsibility. At the core of our sustainability strategy is our commitment to becoming a net-zero bank. This applies to our own operations as well as to our loan and investment portfolio. To achieve this goal, we provide our clients with innovative product solutions and actively support them in their transformation toward sustainability.
Integrity is the foundation
Performance is our engine
Responsibility is our
of our business model
We do our best every day.
mission
To be in accordance with our
We enjoy taking ourselves
We are proud to take
values and rules, even if no one
further, and with it our team
responsibility. For our teams,
is watching - that is our basic
and Commerzbank. Because
our customers, our industry and
conviction. Integrity is what
only when our customers
society. Our future is borne by
can be expected of us since we
realize that they are becoming
all of us and Commerzbank is
expect it from ourselves.
more successful thanks to
committed to its contribution.
Commerzbank, we are more
successful as well.
Our Purpose:
"We create prospects for ambitious people
and companies."
5
Our Values
Our corporate values shape our interaction both for co-operation and in our behaviour towards our customers, business partners and society. The values show that we are aware of our corporate responsibility and are guided by traditional values.
TRUST is the anchor of any promotion.
TRANSPARENCY and appreciation
RESPONSIBILITY shapes promotion.
This is about the reliability of a relationship. Right
are closely related.
Our foundation enables, supports and helps in
from the start, we spend a lot of time exchanging
The basis for this is, for example, open interaction with
relevant social areas, because we believe: Support
ideas and talking to our funding partners. Both sides
one another and dialog about expectations.
creates the future.
benefit from this.
RESPECT between the funding foundation
COURAGE is part of every
SUSTAINABILITY is the theme
and the project partner is the most
foundation's actions.
of our present and future.
important thing.
We see ourselves as a learning foundation. For us,
For us, it starts with structural and strategic issues in
By this we mean a mindful interest in each other,
it is important to keep trying out new things. A
the context of a funding partnership.
meeting at eye level, as well as opening up spaces
constructive culture of making mistakes is just as
for each other.
much a part of this as the joy of discovery.
6
Our Code of Conduct
The Bank's Code of Conduct, which is globally binding for all its employees, sets out the Bank's values and its expectations of staff and includes a clear commitment to human rights.
Who it effects:
direct
employees
0 1
02
03
04
05
We behave as we expect others to behave.
We are attentive to the interests of our customers, act carefully and in accordance with the rules.
We are committed to society and take on responsibility.
We critically assess ourselves and manage risks and conflicts constructively.
We do not accept bribes and act honestly and in compliance with tax law.
06
07
08
09
1 0
We do not give unauthorised persons access to data.
We respect digital values and are transparent with our customers on the use of their data.
We use service providers professionally and require their integrity.
We are mindful of our behaviour in public and seek out support when necessary.
For us, leadership means setting an example, trusting others and taking responsibility.
Code of
customers
Conduct
suppliers
investors
shareholders
service providers
interested parties
Who it effects:
indirect
7
Our Business and Clients
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand (SMEs) and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany.
Outside Germany, the Bank
is represented through:
Commerzbank
is
a
leading
international
"
commercial
bank
with
Commerz-
branches and offices in
almost 40 countries. In
bank AG is
the two business segments Private
and Small Business Customers, as
a listed
well as Corporate Clients, the Bank
" public
offers a comprehensive portfolio of
limited
financial services which is precisely
aligned to the clients' needs.
company.
It is one of
the 40
companies
in the DAX
The
Polish
index of
subsidiary
mBank
Deutsche
is
an
innovative
digital
bank.
It
Börse.
serves around 5.8 million private
and
corporate
customers, mainly
in Poland but also in the Czech
Republic and Slovakia.
8
As a financial
institution and provider of capital,
we have an important role in
tackling MS&HT. Commerzbank does not want to become linked through our business relationships to any form of modern slavery. Commerzbank expressly stands up for its corporate responsibility and for the sustainable orientation of its business activities. For this reason, Commerzbank implements a variety of measures in various areas and carefully considers the economic, ecological and social consequences of how we do business with our clients. Our client due diligence and screening controls therefore encapsulate MS&HT considerations and risk assessments.
14
32
5
OPERATIONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
MATERIAL
FOREIGN BRANCHES
OFFICES
SUBSIDIARIES
on all continents; in the Corporate Clients' business, the Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries
Complete list of holdings in affiliated and other companies
Products and Services
We combine advantages of a digitalised bank with personal advisory services, consistent customer focus, and sustainability. We intend to support our customers with relevant products and solutions and to further improve the customer experience across all channels and therefore strengthen our revenue base.
Our Products and Services
Private and Small-Business
Customers segment
We will expand the range of optimised and digital banking solutions for the Bank's almost 11 million customers. With a holistic approach and its two brands, Commerzbank and comdirect, all customer needs will be met - be it online or mobile, in our advisory centre, or across around 400 existing branches. Commerzbank is committed to offering every customer the right model for their daily banking needs. As a premium provider, Commerzbank aims to be first point of contact for demanding customers. Comdirect will strengthen its position as the primary digital bank with an expanded product range and its excellent brokerage platform.
Corporate Clients segment
Client orientation is our strength - we are the Bank for Germany. As the leading bank for the Mittelstand, Commerzbank will continue to closely support its corporate clients during their ongoing transformation. In line with our strategic plan until 2027, the Bank will maintain its strategy in corporate banking by targeted investments in products and digital solutions. We consistently consider all activities, products and processes from the client's perspective, as the needs of our corporate clients are the basis of our strategic orientation. In our international business, we accompany clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria or Switzerland as well as from future industries.
TRANSACTION BANKING
INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS
Corporate Account
Investment Management
Cash Management
Pensions Management
Trade Finance
Equities & Liquidity Management
Electronic Banking
Risk Management
CORPORATE FINANCING
Working Capital Financing
CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISORY
Sureties & Guarantees
Advisory Services
Capital Expenditure
M&A Advisory
& Structured Finance
Capital Markets Financing
- Commerzbank transacts " approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade.
Sustainable Products:
We are continuously expanding the share of sustainable products for our customers. One of our key sustainability goals is to reduce CO2 emissions from our credit and investment portfolio to "net zero" by 2050. See our ESG Framework where we set out the criteria we use to classify financial commitments and products as sustainable, and how we are making the composition of the sustainable business portfolio transparent.
9
Client Controls
Product Controls
Using a risk based approach, where material issues, relating to any topic, are identified pre or post onboarding, a client/ transaction may be escalated to the
Regional Customer Governance Committee London ('RCGC') to assess the Bank's appetite for that relationship. MS&HT risks (e.g. slavery related adverse news against a counterparty) are raised and discussed by senior management (including the UK MLRO) during compliance governance meetings.
Publication of a MS&HT statement
is a standard agenda item discussed
on 'Compliance2Compliance' due
Risk based enhanced due diligence
diligence calls held with high risk
clients. Commerzbank is proactive in
reviews of high risk customer files
engaging in MS&HT discussions with
cover MS&HT red flags.
our clients.
Local adverse media screening "top
Our pre and post client onboarding
ups" covering MS&HT are applied to
'Know Your Client' due diligence
pre-onboarding and rolling reviews
includes open source research
for all London Branch clients.
including Factiva and Dow Jones
Positive string searches will pick up
screening. This involves looking for
terms like "slave" and are escalated
references to potential slavery issues
to Financial Crime Compliance for
such as poor labour practices.
review.
The New Product Process ('NPP') is a Commerzbank Group wide approach which covers the setup and approval for new products and changes to existing products. The objective of the NPP is to identify, analyse and assess the embedded risks of any new activities including the impact on the overall risk profile and on the risk appetite of the Bank. Various departments are required to review and vote on each NPP request via the Bank's NPP tool, this includes Financial Crime Compliance.
For example, where a London nexus exists, the London Compliance Policy and Advisory team are required to assess the financial crime risks (including MS&HT risks) posed by each new product or change in product.
Each Support Unit's (i.e Compliance, Tax, Reputational Risk, Finance etc.) risk rating and overall assessment of NPPs may result in process amendments, changes in the IT environment, reporting requirements and any other risk-based controls/set conditions we see fit to manage any identified risks. Senior management approval and oversight is also part of the end-to-end NPP process.
10
