UniCredit announced on Monday that it had increased its direct stake in Commerzbank to around 26% following the exercise of certain financial instruments.



Taking into account the instruments still to be converted, the Italian banking group's indirect stake in its German counterpart is close to 29%.



Although UniCredit says it has no intention, for the time being, of seeking a seat on the board of directors, the transalpine financial giant assures that it will continue to closely monitor Commerzbank's progress in strengthening its business and value creation mechanism.



'"To date, our investment has exceeded our objectives, generating significant value for UniCredit shareholders," it said in a statement.



Commerzbank shares have risen 130% since the beginning of the year.



"We hope that this positive momentum will continue," UniCredit said.