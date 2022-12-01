Commerzbank : announces negotiations for in-house collective bargaining agreement for ComTS companies more

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Commerzbank AG
  News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:12 2022-12-01 am EST
7.902 EUR   -1.30%
Commerzbank : announces negotiations for in-house collective bargaining agreement for ComTS companies
PU
11/30Commerzbank Comments on The Canadian Dollar, Central Bank After Tuesday's Q3 GDP
MT
11/30Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out
RE
12/01/2022 | 06:04am EST
December 01, 2022

Commerzbank announces negotiations for in-house collective bargaining agreement for ComTS companies
  • Negotiations to start in February 2023
  • Verdi refrains from further strike activities before the start of negotiations

Commerzbank and the trade union Verdi will be entering into negotiations on an in-house collective bargaining agreement for the ComTS service companies. The talks are to begin in February 2023. Verdi has confirmed that there will be no further strike activities until the negotiations have started. The inclusion of Commerzbank in the collective bargaining agreements of the private banking industry remains unaffected by the start of negotiations on a ComTS in-house collective bargaining agreement.

"After intensive and constructive discussions, we have agreed on using the already scheduled date in mid-February for the start of the negotiations," explained Sabine Schmittroth, Commerzbank's Member of the Divisional Board for Human Resources.

The ComTS companies are independent companies within the Commerzbank Group. The ComTS service network is a supra-regional financial services provider that is particularly active in the area of business process settlement.

*****

Press contact

Andreas Framke +49 69 136 27871
Andrea Bamberger +49 69 136 53799

*****

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 28,000 corporate client groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2021, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some €8.5 billion with around 46,500 employees.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Financials
Sales 2022 9 667 M 9 969 M 9 969 M
Net income 2022 1 158 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 10 026 M 10 340 M 10 340 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,01 €
Average target price 9,94 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG19.69%10 340
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678