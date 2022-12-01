Commerzbank : announces negotiations for in-house collective bargaining agreement for ComTS companies more

December 01, 2022

Commerzbank and the trade union Verdi will be entering into negotiations on an in-house collective bargaining agreement for the ComTS service companies. The talks are to begin in February 2023. Verdi has confirmed that there will be no further strike activities until the negotiations have started. The inclusion of Commerzbank in the collective bargaining agreements of the private banking industry remains unaffected by the start of negotiations on a ComTS in-house collective bargaining agreement.

"After intensive and constructive discussions, we have agreed on using the already scheduled date in mid-February for the start of the negotiations," explained Sabine Schmittroth, Commerzbank's Member of the Divisional Board for Human Resources.

The ComTS companies are independent companies within the Commerzbank Group. The ComTS service network is a supra-regional financial services provider that is particularly active in the area of business process settlement.

