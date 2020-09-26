Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

This Ad-hoc release was published on September 26, 2020 at 20:23 CEST.

The supervisory board of Commerzbank has appointed Dr. Manfred Knof as new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors. Dr. Manfred Knof will assume office subject to ECB approval from 1 January 2020.

****

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 18:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing D..
PU
03:29pCommerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
RE
02:55pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing D..
PU
02:50pCommerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
RE
02:35pCOMMERZBANK : appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
PU
02:30pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing D..
EQ
02:30pCOMMERZBANK : appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
02:30pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing D..
EQ
02:25pCOMMERZBANK : appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
09/25Turkish rate hike needs follow through for real game change
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 369 M 9 735 M 9 735 M
Net income 2020 -318 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 012 M 5 823 M 5 830 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 47 549
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,89 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-27.46%5 823
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group