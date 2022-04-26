Commerzbank doubles first-quarter profit despite Ukraine conflict

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's first-quarter
profit more than doubled even as it increased provisions and
writedowns as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it said
on Tuesday.
The German lender stood by its profit outlook for the full
year as it made an unexpected preliminary earnings announcement
of first-quarter net profit at 284 million euros ($303
million), up from 133 million euros a year earlier.
It said that operating profit of 544 million euros
"significantly exceeds" analysts expectations.
The bank said revenue improved in all business areas, but it
increased its provisions and writedowns to 464 million euros in
the quarter because of the conflict in Ukraine. That compares
with 149 million euros a year ago.
"The economic consequences of the Russian war against
Ukraine have impacted on our risk result. We are sticking by our
targets for the year as a whole," Chief Executive Manfred Knof
said in a statement.
The bank publishes full results on May 12.
($1 = 0.9378 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt
Editing by David Goodman)