Commerzbank shares fell 3% in Frankfurt after the bank reported a 7.9% decline in net profit to €591m for Q3 2025, falling short of analysts' average estimate.



This decline mainly reflects an increase in the tax burden, while operating profit rose 18.1% to €1.05bn, with revenues up 7.4% to €2.94bn (+6.8% excluding exceptional items).



The German group improved its cost-to-income ratio for operating activities (including mandatory contributions) to 57.1%, compared with 58.3% in Q3 2024, thanks to a smaller increase in operating expenses.



Commerzbank confirms its target of net profit of around €2.5bn in 2025 (approximately €2.9bn before restructuring costs), but raises its estimate for net interest income to €8.2bn, compared with €8bn expected in July.