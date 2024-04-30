FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - With record figures and the prospect of a further increase in profits, Commerzbank has invited its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting this Tuesday (10:00 a.m.). This year, too, there will be no in-person event; management and shareholders will exchange views in a virtual room.

Last year, Commerzbank, whose largest shareholder is the German government, increased its operating profit by more than 60 percent to a good 3.4 billion euros. Net profit climbed from a good 1.4 billion euros in 2022 to a record figure of just over 2.2 billion euros. The Management Board led by CEO Manfred Knof wants to "significantly" exceed both figures in the current year.

Shareholders are set to benefit from this in the form of dividends and share buybacks. For the 2023 financial year, 35 cents per share are planned, 15 cents more than in the previous year. This would be the fourth profit distribution since Commerzbank was rescued with billions in taxpayers' money and the state stepped in during the financial crisis of 2008/2009./ben/DP/he