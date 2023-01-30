Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:42:39 2023-01-30 am EST
10.16 EUR   +0.62%
03:14aCommerzbank Posts Positive EBITDA in Bid for DAX 40 Membership
MT
03:14aCommerzbank meets important criteria for DAX membership
RE
02:36aCommerzbank fulfils Deutsche Börse's DAX 40 criterion of positive EBITDA in the past 2 financial years
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commerzbank meets important criteria for DAX membership

01/30/2023 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank said on Monday that it met an important profit criteria to join Germany's benchmark DAX index of blue-chip stocks.

Commerzbank, still partially owned by the German government after a bailout more than a decade ago, was expelled from the DAX index in 2018.

The bank said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 3.371 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in 2022, coming in at a positive figure for a second consecutive year to meet the DAX's profit criteria.

Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank, said the lender decided to disclose the figure "in order to enable Deutsche Boerse Group to consider us as a successor candidate" in the DAX.

Deutsche Boerse, which compiles the index, said earlier this month that Linde would be leaving the DAX and that it would announce a successor on Feb. 17.

Commerzbank is due to publish its full-year earnings on Feb. 16.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; Editing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.30% 10.12 Delayed Quote.14.31%
DAX -0.81% 15027.75 Delayed Quote.8.81%
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:14aCommerzbank Posts Positive EBITDA in Bid for DAX 40 Membership
MT
03:14aCommerzbank meets important criteria for DAX membership
RE
02:36aCommerzbank fulfils Deutsche Börse's DAX 40 criterion of positive EBITDA in the past 2 ..
EQ
02:33aCommerzbank fulfils Deutsche Börse's DAX 40 criterion of positive EBITDA in the past 2 ..
EQ
01/27Soybean Futures Fall on Concerns Over Global Supply -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01/27German Stocks Close Big Week for Earnings, Data in the Green
MT
01/27Commerzbank Notes South African Central Bank's Dovish Decision
MT
01/27U.S. GDP Growth Cools; Jobless Claims Point to Still-Tight Labor Market
DJ
01/27Commerzbank Says The Policy Decision of South Africa's Central Bank Was Dovish; Comment..
MT
01/27Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 605 M 10 426 M 10 426 M
Net income 2022 1 273 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 12 649 M 13 731 M 13 731 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,10 €
Average target price 10,87 €
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG14.31%13 731
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.64%411 587
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.04%283 486
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%219 768
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.70%176 815
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.77%169 787