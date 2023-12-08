FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank will have to hold slightly more capital in future at the behest of the European Central Bank. The institution-specific Pillar 2 capital requirement will increase from 2.0 to 2.25 percent of total capital in 2024, the DAX-listed group announced in Frankfurt on Friday evening. According to the information, the bank will have to cover 1.27 percent of this with common equity tier 1 capital instead of 1.13 percent. Measured against these requirements, the Group had to cover 10.27 percent of its risk-weighted assets with common equity tier 1 capital on a pro forma basis at the end of September. In reality, its so-called CET 1 ratio was significantly higher at 14.6%.

CFO Bettina Orlopp therefore sees comfortable scope for the bank to return more capital to its shareholders in the coming years as planned. The Executive Board has set a target of 13.5 percent for the common equity tier 1 ratio by 2027./stw/ngu