    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/16 10:22:50 am
4.959 EUR   +1.03%
09:13aGold Rises to a Six-Week High as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop
MT
08:54aOil Edges Higher After China and the United States Post Positive Economic Data
MT
04:59aChina Growth Numbers Betray Waning Momentum
DJ
Commerzbank : Oil holds near $67, heads for weekly gain on demand hopes

04/16/2021 | 09:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil held near $67 a barrel on Friday and was heading for a weekly gain as a stronger demand outlook and signs of economic recovery in China and the United States offset rising COVID-19 infections in some other major economies.

China's first-quarter gross domestic product jumped 18.3% year on year, official data showed on Friday. On Thursday figures showed a rise in U.S. retail sales and a drop in unemployment claims.

"Given the improving outlook for the world's two biggest economies, there is little chance of the market's feel-good glow being extinguished any time soon," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $66.86 a barrel at 1340 GMT. It was heading for a weekly gain of 6.2% after rising in the past four sessions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $63.36.

New U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, over alleged election interference and hacking could also support prices.

"Though they do not affect the oil sector directly, they could lead to higher financing costs and general uncertainty in trade with Russia," said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.

Helping the rally this week, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) both made upward revisions to oil demand growth forecasts for 2021.

Figures on Wednesday also showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.9 million barrels.

Demand hopes offset concern about rising coronavirus cases in other big economies. India's infection rate hit a record high while Germany's chancellor on Friday said a third wave of the virus had the country in its grip.

Oil has recovered from pandemic-induced lows last year, helped by record cuts to oil output by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.

Some of the OPEC+ cuts will be eased from May and the group meets on April 28 to consider further tweaks to the supply pact.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore. Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
01:21aOil holds near $67, heads for weekly gain on demand hopes
RE
04/15UPDATE : WTI Crude Rises to Month High on Higher Demand, Lower Inventories
MT
04/15UPDATE : Gold Settles Higher as Bond Yields Plunge, Dollar Weakens
MT
04/15COMMERZBANK  : Disclosure Report as at 31 December 2020 in accordance with CRR
PU
04/15Gold Prices Rise on Weaker Dollar and Higher Bond Prices
MT
04/15Oil Edges Down After Day-Prior Rise to Month Highs on Higher Demand, Lower In..
MT
04/15Commerzbank Previews This Week's China Q1 GDP Record Growth
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 8 225 M 9 858 M 9 858 M
Net income 2021 -377 M -451 M -451 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 147 M 7 355 M 7 368 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 47 718
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,76 €
Last Close Price 4,91 €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board & Group Head-Compliance
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-6.79%7 355
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%460 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%334 220
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%285 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 871
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.49%191 442
