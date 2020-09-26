Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO

09/26/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

* Leadership vacuum filled after months of turmoil

* Knof is Deutsche's retail head in Germany

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German lender Commerzbank has poached a senior executive of its larger rival Deutsche Bank to assume the role of chief executive, filling a leadership vacuum after months of turmoil.

Manfred Knof, head of Deutsche Bank's retail business in Germany, will assume the top spot at Germany's No. 2 lender on Jan. 1.

He succeeds Martin Zielke, who resigned this summer in the wake of a revolt led by the private equity investor Cerberus, one of the lender's largest shareholders who was pressing for big changes at the bank.

The appointment allows Commerzbank to move forward with a new strategic plan that was put on hold until a new leader was found. The bank is looking at branch closures and shedding international staff to save costs.

Hans-Joerg Vetter, chairman of Commerzbank's supervisory board since last month, has told employees that the lender is not a "restructuring case, but Commerzbank must become more efficient".

"It needs to increase its revenues, reduce costs, and to question the status quo," Vetter told employees, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.

In choosing Knof, Vetter overlooked two current Commerzbank board members who had been in the running.

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were in merger talks last year but called them off. Since then, Deutsche Bank launched a broad restructuring that sought to cut nearly 18,000 jobs, while Commerzbank has largely marked time.

The initial reaction from one top investor was cautiously optimistic. The focus is now on implementing change, and success will very much depend on the relationship between Vetter and Knof, said the person with knowledge of the investor's position.

Knof will assume office subject to approval from its regulator, the European Central Bank.

Knof is an "experienced and highly effective top manager who has proven himself in a wide range of tasks in the financial services industry", Vetter said.

Deutsche Bank's deputy CEO, Karl von Rohr, will take over Knof's responsibilities, Deutsche Bank said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Alison Williams and Christina Fincher)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -2.15% 4.002 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.49% 6.774 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA -0.37% 28.2 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 369 M 9 735 M 9 735 M
Net income 2020 -318 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 012 M 5 823 M 5 830 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 47 549
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,89 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-27.46%5 823
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 681
