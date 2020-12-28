Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank posts further restructuring expenses for cost reductions
28-Dec-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST
*- Bank and Group Works Council have reached agreement about the planning of
restructuring measures in the period from 2021 to 2024*
*- Additional provisions resolved for the headcount reduction announced in
2019*
*- Bettina Orlopp: 'With the additional reductions, we are creating the
basis for absolutely necessary future cost-savings'*
Commerzbank has reached agreement with the Group Works Council about the
planning of restructuring measures in the period from 2021 to 2024. These
are based on the existing resolution for the strategy Commerzbank 5.0. The
Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank then passed a resolution to book
additional provisions for restructuring measures of a total of 610 million
euros in the fourth quarter 2020. These are attributable to the reduction of
2,300 full-time positions. The formation of provisions is yet subject to
approval by the auditor.
'As announced, we are posting additional restructuring expenses in the
fourth quarter. As a consequence, we are creating the basis for absolutely
necessary future cost savings,' said Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer
of Commerzbank.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Bank had already formed restructuring
provisions in the amount of around 200 million euros to cover various issues
including a part-time retirement programme. A planned reduction of around
2,900 full-time positions results from this measure and from the provisions
formed in the fourth quarter. In September 2019, the Bank had announced a
reduction by 4,300 full-time positions overall.
The restructuring provisions will have a correspondingly negative impact on
the net result in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The bank is planning further restructuring measures as part of the new
strategy to be announced in the first quarter of 2021. Details on this have
yet to be worked out and decided.
