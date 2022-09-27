Commerzbank : promotes networking of young green technology companies

September 27, 2022

On October 5 and 6, investors, company representatives and sustainability experts from science, research and politics will meet at the IMPACT FESTIVAL, the largest trade fair for sustainable innovations. Around 200 start-ups and scale-ups from the Greentech sector are expected at the Fredenhagenhalle in Offenbach. Prominent speakers include Hesse's Minister of Economics Tarek Al-Wazir, climate researcher Prof. Dr. Hans Joachim Schellnhuber and Verena Pausder, founder of Pausder Ventures and investor.

"I am very pleased that with the IMPACT FESTIVAL our subsidiary neosfer, Commerzbank's innovation unit and early-stage investor, has established a platform to create an ecosystem for sustainable and digital innovation," said board member Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, Chief Operating Officer of Commerzbank AG, before the event. Oliveri-Schulz will give a speech on the opening day about the need for collaborations and the importance of data for sustainability progress.

With its involvement in the IMPACT FESTIVAL, Commerzbank aims to connect relevant stakeholders such as forward-looking Greentechs and companies that need these technologies to achieve their sustainability goals, thus promoting digital and sustainable transformation. Commerzbank AG supports its subsidiary neosfer on site with specialist contributions, workshops and discussion partners on the subject of sustainability. Competent employees of the bank welcome their guests at the booth.

Oliveri-Schulz is convinced that the green transformation can only be mastered if we think and work in synergies. Cooperation between companies is the key to success in achieving necessary sustainability goals. "The time of pure competition is over. To realize the green transformation as quickly as possible, we must continue and intensify our cooperation efforts. In this regard, IT and data will be the most important foundation for all our efforts to become more sustainable in the future."

While neosfer plays a significant role within Commerzbank's commitment to digital and now sustainable collaborations, the bank is also involved in numerous initiatives itself. One example is the current project together with Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems. This involves automating supply chains in German industry and integrating financial services into them. The use of 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain will enable more efficient, resilient and transparent supply chains. Given the growing pressure on companies to assess their supply chains for sustainability factors, this is a first step to help companies assess their supply chains.

Commerzbank is already cooperating with these GreenTech companies:

1. DABBEL - Automation Intelligence GmbH : The software developer Dabbel GmbH has developed an artificial intelligence-based software solution to increase climate efficiency in commercial buildings, which is used in Commerzbank and CommerzReal buildings.

: The software developer Dabbel GmbH has developed an artificial intelligence-based software solution to increase climate efficiency in commercial buildings, which is used in Commerzbank and CommerzReal buildings. 2. Fairown Finance : The circular economy-focused start-up Fairown Finance offers a digital range of services to manage the entire subscription lifecycle, from financing and packaging to shipping and tracking.

: The circular economy-focused start-up Fairown Finance offers a digital range of services to manage the entire subscription lifecycle, from financing and packaging to shipping and tracking. 3. SQUAKE.earth GmbH: Squake GmbH offers CO2 offsets for companies in the mobility sector. Travelers receive information about the CO2 emissions of their trip and can add the appropriate compensation.

Squake GmbH offers CO2 offsets for companies in the mobility sector. Travelers receive information about the CO2 emissions of their trip and can add the appropriate compensation. 4. Global Changer GmbH: has developed a tool that Commerzbank customers can use in the future to define their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, create decarbonization roadmaps, and quantify realized savings measures.

