Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning of restructuring measures - Booking of additional provisions for restructuring measures in the years 2021 to 2024 already in the fourth quarter of 2020 (610 million euros)

12/28/2020 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the 
planning of restructuring measures - Booking of additional provisions for 
restructuring measures in the years 2021 to 2024 already in the fourth 
quarter of 2020 (610 million euros) 
 
28-Dec-2020 / 11:59 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information 
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Commerzbank has reached agreement with the Group Works Council about the 
planning of restructuring measures. The restructuring measures are based on 
the resolution for the strategy Commerzbank 5.0. The Board of Managing 
Directors of Commerzbank then passed a resolution at its meeting today to 
book additional provisions for restructuring measures from 2021 to 2024 of a 
total of 610 million euros in the fourth quarter 2020. These are 
attributable to the reduction of 2,300 full-time positions. The formation of 
provisions is yet subject to approval by the auditor. 
 
In the third quarter of 2020, the Bank had already formed restructuring 
provisions in the amount of around 200 million euros to cover various issues 
including a part-time retirement programme. A planned reduction of around 
2,900 full-time positions results from this measure and from the provisions 
formed in the fourth quarter 2020. 
 
The restructuring provisions will have a correspondingly negative impact on 
the net result in the fourth quarter of 2020. 
 
**** 
 
*Disclaimer* 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements 
are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these 
statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, 
efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other 
opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected 
future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial 
developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on 
the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and 
developments to differ materially from any future results and developments 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors 
include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in 
the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial 
portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion 
of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of 
borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic 
initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk 
management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of 
regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore 
speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to 
update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained 
in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this 
release. 
 
Contact: 
Christoph Wortig 
Head of Investor Relations 
Commerzbank AG 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331 
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com 
 
ISIN:          DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          CZB 
LEI Code:      851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.:  90393 
EQS News ID:   1157539 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 05:59 ET (10:59 GMT)

All news about COMMERZBANK AG
06:23aCOMMERZBANK : to book 610 mln euro restructuring charge in Q4
RE
06:07aCOMMERZBANK : reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning ..
PU
06:01aCOMMERZBANK : posts further restructuring expenses for cost reductions
DJ
06:00aCOMMERZBANK : reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning ..
DJ
06:00aCOMMERZBANK : posts further restructuring expenses for cost reductions
EQ
05:59aPRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank posts further restructuring expenses for cost reduct..
DJ
05:58aDGAP-ADHOC : Commerzbank reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about th..
DJ
12/20COMMERZBANK : is the first bank in Germany to launch SwatchPay
PU
12/16COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
12/09COMMERZBANK : Euro zone bond yields rise; Portugal's 10-year yield hovers around..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 326 M 10 193 M 10 193 M
Net income 2020 -276 M -338 M -338 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 715 M 8 183 M 8 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 47 912
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,11 €
Last Close Price 5,36 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-2.81%8 183
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%255 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%185 311
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.68%162 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ