Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the
planning of restructuring measures - Booking of additional provisions for
restructuring measures in the years 2021 to 2024 already in the fourth
quarter of 2020 (610 million euros)
28-Dec-2020 / 11:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Commerzbank has reached agreement with the Group Works Council about the
planning of restructuring measures. The restructuring measures are based on
the resolution for the strategy Commerzbank 5.0. The Board of Managing
Directors of Commerzbank then passed a resolution at its meeting today to
book additional provisions for restructuring measures from 2021 to 2024 of a
total of 610 million euros in the fourth quarter 2020. These are
attributable to the reduction of 2,300 full-time positions. The formation of
provisions is yet subject to approval by the auditor.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Bank had already formed restructuring
provisions in the amount of around 200 million euros to cover various issues
including a part-time retirement programme. A planned reduction of around
2,900 full-time positions results from this measure and from the provisions
formed in the fourth quarter 2020.
The restructuring provisions will have a correspondingly negative impact on
the net result in the fourth quarter of 2020.
****
*Disclaimer*
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these
statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank,
efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other
opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected
future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial
developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on
the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections.
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and
developments to differ materially from any future results and developments
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors
include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in
the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial
portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion
of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility,
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of
borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic
initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk
management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of
regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore
speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to
update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained
in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this
release.
Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: CZB
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
Sequence No.: 90393
EQS News ID: 1157539
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 28, 2020 05:59 ET (10:59 GMT)