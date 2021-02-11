Commerzbank : reports $3.3 billion Q4 loss amid restructuring

* Bank had already flagged large annual loss
* Bank aims for operating profit in 2021
* Bank aims to swiftly close branches, cut jobs
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank
on Thursday said that its net loss deepened to $3.3
billion in the fourth quarter, as the lender undergoes a major
restructuring and deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus
outbreak.
The bank said it would swiftly implement plans to cut 10,000
jobs and close hundreds of branches, and that it would strive
for an operating profit in 2021.
The net loss of 2.70 billion euros ($3.27 billion) euros in
the quarter compares with a loss of 97 million euros a year
earlier. The bank had already disclosed that it lost nearly 2.9
billion euros for the full year.
The figures come a week after Commerzbank Chief Executive
Manfred Knof finalized plans for the radical overhaul and a
month after he took the reins of Germany's No. 2 bank.
"We want to be sustainably profitable and shape our own
destiny as an independent force in the German banking market,"
Knof said.
The CEO is due to make his first public appearance at a news
conference on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8246 euros)
