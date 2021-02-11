Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

Commerzbank : reports $3.3 billion Q4 loss amid restructuring

02/11/2021 | 01:23am EST
* Bank had already flagged large annual loss

* Bank aims for operating profit in 2021

* Bank aims to swiftly close branches, cut jobs

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank on Thursday said that its net loss deepened to $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter, as the lender undergoes a major restructuring and deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank said it would swiftly implement plans to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches, and that it would strive for an operating profit in 2021.

The net loss of 2.70 billion euros ($3.27 billion) euros in the quarter compares with a loss of 97 million euros a year earlier. The bank had already disclosed that it lost nearly 2.9 billion euros for the full year.

The figures come a week after Commerzbank Chief Executive Manfred Knof finalized plans for the radical overhaul and a month after he took the reins of Germany's No. 2 bank.

"We want to be sustainably profitable and shape our own destiny as an independent force in the German banking market," Knof said.

The CEO is due to make his first public appearance at a news conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8246 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Riham Alkousaa, Kirsti Knolle)


Financials
Sales 2020 8 338 M 10 108 M 10 108 M
Net income 2020 -1 664 M -2 018 M -2 018 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 803 M 8 254 M 8 247 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 47 912
Free-Float 84,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,78 €
Last Close Price 5,43 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board & Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG3.15%8 254
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.85%425 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.71%285 044
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.58%269 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%214 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.24%196 058
