FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Commerzbank 's quarterly figures were well received by investors on Thursday. On Tradegate, the shares rose by 3.4 percent compared to the Xetra close of the previous day. They were the biggest pre-market gainer in the DAX. In recent days, the 200-day line, an indicator of the longer-term trend, had provided technical support for the shares.

Analyst Anke Reingen from the bank RBC called the net interest income in the fourth quarter and the outlook for this important key figure for the current year "reassuring". Although the 2025 net interest income target poses risks to the consensus estimate, there are numerous influencing factors here, the expert wrote in an initial reaction.

Expert Kian Abouhossein from the bank JPMorgan sees little room for upside for the market's profit expectations overall, given the company's forecasts for net interest income in 2024 and 2025./bek/mis