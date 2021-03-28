Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank's Supervisory Board proposes new Supervisory Board member to the Annual General Meeting who is then to
assume the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board
28-March-2021 / 21:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Commerzbank informs that the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank has decided in its meeting today to propose to the Annual
General Meeting the appointment of Helmut Gottschalk as a new member of the Supervisory Board. It is the intention of
the Supervisory Board that Helmut Gottschalk will be elected by the Supervisory Board as Chairman of the Supervisory
Board immediately after his appointment by the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
