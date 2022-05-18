Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent
05/18/2022 | 02:20am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Wednesday said its current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent, a statement that follows a report that it and UniCredit had scheduled merger talks earlier this year,
A spokesperson for the German lender declined to comment on market speculation.
The report, by the Financial Times, said that the potential deal was shelved due to the Ukraine war.
