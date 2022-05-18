Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 02:30:23 am EDT
6.928 EUR   +1.73%
Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent

05/18/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Wednesday said its current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent, a statement that follows a report that it and UniCredit had scheduled merger talks earlier this year,

A spokesperson for the German lender declined to comment on market speculation.

The report, by the Financial Times, said that the potential deal was shelved due to the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 4.93% 6.81 Delayed Quote.1.81%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.00% 9.765 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 841 M 9 312 M 9 312 M
Net income 2022 931 M 980 M 980 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 8 529 M 8 983 M 8 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 38 706
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,81 €
Average target price 8,48 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG1.81%8 983
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%347 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%280 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.64%236 402
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.30%176 013
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%159 991