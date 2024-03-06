Commerzbank: share buyback program completed

March 06, 2024 at 01:16 am EST Share

Commerzbank has announced that it has completed its share buyback program worth 600 million euros, which began on January 10, with 55,554,320 shares, or 4.48% of its capital, having been repurchased by the German banking institution.



"This success reinforces our intention to pursue a combination of share buybacks and dividend payments in terms of capital yield", comments CFO Bettina Orlopp.



With a dividend payment of around 35 euro cents per share planned for fiscal 2023, this share buyback program means that Commerzbank will have returned a total of around one billion euros to its shareholders.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.