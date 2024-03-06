Commerzbank: share buyback program completed
"This success reinforces our intention to pursue a combination of share buybacks and dividend payments in terms of capital yield", comments CFO Bettina Orlopp.
With a dividend payment of around 35 euro cents per share planned for fiscal 2023, this share buyback program means that Commerzbank will have returned a total of around one billion euros to its shareholders.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction